07.01.2026 23:28:14

Intel Clears Major Turnaround Milestone With Launch Of Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Intel
34.56 CHF 9.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - This week, Intel achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing turnaround efforts with the launch of its Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

These are the first commercial chips produced using the company's cutting-edge 18A manufacturing process. They made the announcement on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, confirming that the new AI PC chips, known as Panther Lake, are already in production, ramping up, and ready for customer orders.

Investors reacted positively to the news, driving Intel's shares up around 6.5 percent during Wednesday's trading session.

Intel has faced challenges lately, with manufacturing problems impacting its chip competitiveness and letting rivals AMD and Arm-based processors take more market share. These setbacks led to underutilized factories, which took a toll on the company's profitability.

Former CEO Pat Gelsinger sought to change this by allowing outside customers to use Intel's fabs and speeding up new process development, but progress was hit or miss, and deadlines were often pushed back.

Now, under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is continuing to restructure its manufacturing side, backed by investments from the US government and partners like Nvidia.

