IntegriChain Summer Release Advances Patient Data Insights and Actionability of Industry-Leading ICyte Access Platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading data and managed services company helping Life Sciences manufacturers deliver access to innovative therapies that significantly improve patient lives, today announced the summer release of its ICyte Platform of access data and analytics solutions. The release delivers a new Data Quality Cockpit, employing data science advancements and new integrations that detect patient data quality issues in near real time and improve patient access to critical therapies at specialty pharmacies.

This release addresses inadequate timeliness and granularity of patient statuses, a long-standing barrier for Life Sciences manufacturers to effectively triage stalled patient initiations and ensure the effectiveness of their patient services investments. ICyte's advanced data science rapidly identifies and resolves two core issues that undermine visibility to specialty patient status. First, it identifies how specialty pharmacies integrate their internal patient status tracking with brands' unique requirements and data specifications. Second, ICyte identifies critical patient status updates that are not being captured in the specialty pharmacies' source systems. With ICyte's new Data Quality Cockpit, manufacturer channel teams and IntegriChain's data stewards now can easily triage detected data quality issues and drive faster issue resolution and go-forward quality improvements with the data providers.

The summer release also improves the comprehensiveness of specialty patient status visibility in the ICyte platform, integrating hub reimbursement support status data with specialty pharmacy status data in the ICyte Analytics reporting platform.

"The shift of the Life Sciences industry to specialty pharmaceuticals and their unique patient access challenges have exposed the crucial need for accurate and timely patient status visibility," said IntegriChain Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy Joshua Halpern . "Since launching two years ago, IntegriChain's ground-breaking patient data offerings increasingly have been adopted by the industry with implementations in more than 10 Life Sciences industry innovators, including top-20 manufacturers. We are very proud of the excellence in data stewardship and data quality that we deliver to manufacturers with this release. Our solutions uniquely allow manufacturers to identify and resolve patient access barriers and friction points in specialty pharmacies, hubs, and patient adherence services to help more patients start and stay on therapy. We thank our early visionary customers that partnered with us and played an integral role in our ability to mature these patient access solutions – from concept to creation to now being accepted and now embraced by the market."

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 220 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's analytics, applications, managed services and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

