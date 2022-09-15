Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Integrative health podcast and video series Word of Mouth, season two released!

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is raising awareness of the connection between dental conditions and whole body health with season two of its integrative health podcast and video series Word of Mouth.

This unique podcast series focuses on the relationship between oral health and overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection.

"This unique podcast series focuses on the relationship between oral health and overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection," explains IAOMT President Dave Edwards, DDS. "All too often, dentistry is excluded from medical care, resulting in a disconnect between the treatment of the mouth and the rest of the body. This is dangerous because oral health conditions are scientifically associated with a wide range of systemic illnesses."

In the first episode of Word of Mouth, IAOMT member and past president, Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, interviews biochemist Boyd Haley, PhD about Emeramide, a safe and effective heavy metals chelator that is going through the FDA approval process. They discuss the risks for dental patients and dental professionals that are associated with mercury dental fillings and the many detrimental health effects from exposure to mercury.

New episodes of Word of Mouth will be released every two weeks to explore other concepts relevant to integrative health. In the second episode, IAOMT member Beth Rosellini, DDS, AIAOMT, interviews Earl Bergersen, DDS a pioneer in pediatric sleep, breathing and airway health. The third episode features IAOMT member and past president, David Kennedy, DDS, interviewing Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, about the adverse health effects from fluoride exposure.

The IAOMT expects Word of Mouth to be a long-running series that will forge a more integrated approach to dental and medical care. "What happens in the mouth impacts the rest of the body and vice-versa," IAOMT President Edwards reiterates. "Patients can clearly benefit from an integrative approach to treating the health of their whole body. Our Word of Mouth series will spread this important message."

Episodes of Word of Mouth can be found on the Word of Mouth website, as well as Spotify, Apple iTunes, YouTube and Facebook.

The IAOMT is a non-profit organization dedicated to biological dentistry and its mission of protecting public health and the environment since it was founded in 1984. 

Contact:
David Kennedy, DDS, IAOMT Public Relations Chair, info@iaomt.org
International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)
Phone: (863) 420-6373; Website: www.iaomt.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrative-health-podcast-and-video-series-word-of-mouth-season-two-released-301625876.html

SOURCE International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology

