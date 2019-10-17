+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 02:30:00

Integrating an Effective K9 Presence During and After House of Worship High Holy Days to Enhance Security

LEBANON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K Streets' dogs are bonding with their handler starting right at 8-weeks old through basic obediance traning and then onto to explosive detection. The training is focused on the ability of the dog to maintain a high degree of work drive, coupled with scent detection, while at the same time, maintaining the ability to work under any conditions. The relationship between a dog and its handler is extremely close with both relying on each other in a synchronized fashion. With the High Holy Days past us, now is the time to re-evaulate your security program during the non-holiday season, where the utility of bringing in a K9 team is even more important. The most cost-effective protocol would be to incorporate unscheduled, random K9 visits during optimal visibility times. The presence of a well trained K9 is a clear deterrent and tends to get the immediate attention of bad actors. Here you can see K9 Handler Bob Aromando with his dog, Detective Max, at a Temple in North Jersey. Max is an 11 month old, purebred German Shepherd who is very friendly and has been trained to detect explosive devices.

 

SOURCE The K Street Group, LLC

US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte wies der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewann daneben hinzu. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

