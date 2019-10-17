Integrating an Effective K9 Presence During and After House of Worship High Holy Days to Enhance Security

LEBANON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K Streets' dogs are bonding with their handler starting right at 8-weeks old through basic obediance traning and then onto to explosive detection. The training is focused on the ability of the dog to maintain a high degree of work drive, coupled with scent detection, while at the same time, maintaining the ability to work under any conditions. The relationship between a dog and its handler is extremely close with both relying on each other in a synchronized fashion. With the High Holy Days past us, now is the time to re-evaulate your security program during the non-holiday season, where the utility of bringing in a K9 team is even more important. The most cost-effective protocol would be to incorporate unscheduled, random K9 visits during optimal visibility times. The presence of a well trained K9 is a clear deterrent and tends to get the immediate attention of bad actors. Here you can see K9 Handler Bob Aromando with his dog, Detective Max, at a Temple in North Jersey. Max is an 11 month old, purebred German Shepherd who is very friendly and has been trained to detect explosive devices.

SOURCE The K Street Group, LLC