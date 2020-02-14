Integrated Warehouse Solutions Add John Gaughan as Dealer Development Manager

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated Warehouse Solutions™, a leader in material handling and warehouse safety equipment, has added John Gaughan as their Dealer Development Manager. Gaughan brings more than thirty years of experience in material handling industry. "His business development role is an important part of our overall Dealer growth strategy in North America" said Scott Witt Senior Vice President. Gaughan will also provide strategic insights to support Integrated Warehouse Solutions continued growth in the material handling market.

"John is a seasoned Dealer Development leader in the material handling industry. He has a passion for the Material Handling business, and has an extensive network across the US and Canada," says Ciaran Farrell, President of Integrated Warehouse Solutions. "We look forward to John's ideas and energy in helping us achieve our growth goals and continuing to serve our customers every day."

"I look forward to continuing and expanding the relationships I've developed over the years. Bluff, Nordock, and Wesco are top notch brands and I am excited to be part of the team!" Gaughan said.

Gaughan will continue to reside the in Chicago are with his family.

INTEGRATED WAREHOUSE SOLUTIONS™ represents the coming together of quality known brands within the material handling industry to serve the needs of our customers and prospects on an international basis. As a solutions provider, our goal is to create, manufacture and market products that exceed your expectation. Our products focus on making the work environment both safer and more efficient. As you evaluate your material handling needs, we will strive to earn your business with quality workmanship and the dedication of our associates. Our brands include the following:

BLUFF® MANUFACTURING is the innovative leader in the fabrication and design of high-quality dock and warehouse equipment. For over 80 years, Bluff Manufacturing has been the top national provider of steel and aluminum dock boards and plates, edge of dock levelers, portable yard ramps, mezzanines, carts and warehouse safety equipment.

NORDOCK® manufactures and distributes a full line of loading dock equipment, including pit-style, vertical storing and telescoping lip dock levelers, vehicle restraints, dock lifts and in-plant lifts, truck levelers, dock seals and shelters, and a comprehensive line of accessories. In addition, NORDOCK® has the unique capability to design and manufacture specialty engineered products for loading dock, safety, and lift applications.

WESCO® INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS is a full line manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of standard and custom products. Material handling professionals have relied on the quality and durability of WESCO's products for over 50 years. WESCO's primary lines include drum handling, hand trucks and carts, lift equipment as well as a variety of associated dock and material handling

