29.04.2020 15:45:00

Integrated Ventures Executes a Non-disclosure Agreement With Canadian Crypto Mining Company

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to disclose an execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement ("NDA") with AltVenture Capital, Inc, for the purpose of evaluating a Material Business Transaction.

This NDA will allow both parties to obtain certain confidential information, in regards to current financial condition and operations about each other, to exchange business related documents and to facilitate negotiations, in regards to a potential transaction, involving a purchase of assets or business merger.

Steve Rubakh, CEO, comments: "We continue to target and evaluate synergetic and opportunistic business opportunities. Due to the current economic downturn, there are valuable assets available that are priced below its true market value. Company believes that combination of AltVenture Capital's fully build-out 5.7 meg facilities with a low electricity pricing structure, represents a very timely and cost effective acquisition opportunity, designed to supplement current mining operations."

* Integrated Ventures, Inc - Technology Driven, Portfolio Holdings Company with focus on Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency Mining.

For more details, please visit company's web at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

* AltVenture Capital, Inc – Located in Winnipeg, Canada, the Company operates 4 crypto currency mining facilities with combined power capacity of 5.8 meg.

For more details, please visit company's web at www.altventurecapital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact:
Steve Rubakh 
+1-(215)-613-1111 
sr@emsfindapp.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-executes-a-non-disclosure-agreement-with-canadian-crypto-mining-company-301049334.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.

