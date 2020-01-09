09.01.2020 03:07:00

Integrated Polymer Solutions Strategic Acquisition of Icon Aerospace Technology

LONG BEACH, California, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced the strategic acquisition of Icon Aerospace Technology ("Icon").

Icon designs and manufactures custom, highly-engineered polymer components, including engine seals, fabric-reinforced seals, hoses and rubber-to-metal bonding solutions for the aerospace and defense end-markets.  Icon products are used on a wide range of aerospace platforms, including all Airbus aerospace platforms, Lockheed Martin F-35 and Bombardier Global 7000.  The transaction adds a third AS9100-certified facility for IPS, located in Retford, United Kingdom.

Rich McManus, CEO of IPS, commented, "This acquisition broadens IPS' design and manufacturing capabilities and will allow us to deliver new, innovative solutions to our customers.  We're excited to partner with Icon's management team and are committed to investing in Icon's manufacturing capabilities to better serve their existing customers."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to IPS in connection with the acquisition.

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, biopharma and specialty industrial markets. The Company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated o-rings, and composite APU plenums and ducts.

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Julie Oakes
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355‐4449

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063094/Integrated_Polymer_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
08.01.20
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08.01.20
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
08.01.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Nahost-Eskalation verunsichert Finanzmärkte - Gold auf Niveau von 2013
Basilea gibt Wasserstandsmeldung über Cresemba-Umsätze der kommerziellen Partner - Aktie legt kräftig zu
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet
Tesla nimmt mit Hilfe von Milliarden-Darlehen aus China den grössten Automarkt der Welt ins Visier
Varta wehrt sich gegen mutmassliche Patentverletzungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
Nach Irans Raketenschlag: Euro verteuert sich gegenüber dem Franken leicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Die Iran-Krise bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste, während der DAX zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger optimistisch. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;