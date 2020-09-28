Integral Ad Science Expands Business Operations in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the expansion of its business into the Indonesia market. IAS has appointed a digital media veteran, Arfitrianto Zulnaini, as Sales Director to lead business operations in Indonesia. Arfitrianto will be based in Jakarta and will report to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS.

Arfitrianto is tasked with accelerating IAS's operations in Indonesia and further driving the media quality mandate in Indonesia by the adoption of IAS's superior verification and programmatic solutions across digital channels. He will lead efforts to establish strategic relationships with brands and agencies to help them maximize their digital investments in Indonesia.

Arfitrianto brings over 19 years of sales and leadership experience in digital media to IAS. He was previously VP Digital Marketing & Group Strategy at Emtek in Indonesia where he played an instrumental role in establishing long-standing partnerships between Emtek and key brands and agencies in Indonesia. Before Emtek, Arfitrianto served as SEA programmatic lead at Yahoo, based out of Singapore and Indonesia. At Yahoo, he was responsible for driving the programmatic business mandate in the region and was instrumental in winning incremental programmatic business for Yahoo. Before Yahoo, he held senior leadership roles at global agencies such as Carat, Mindshare, Initiative, and Starcom.

"I am honoured to join the IAS team and keen to build further on the media quality and verification foundation developed over the last decade. Indonesia is an evolving and key digital media market in the region and it's no surprise that it has become a strategic focus. There's a huge rise in digital media consumption and the growth will only continue in Indonesia," said Arfitrianto. "It's an important time in the industry, and I look forward to advancing the company's superior verification solutions in the Indonesian market."

"Brands in Indonesia are investing significant budgets across digital media and there's is growing adoption of verification solutions for determining quality impressions and clean media quality. Expanding operations in Indonesia represents a significant milestone for IAS, and we're excited to welcome Arfitrianto to the team. His Sales leadership, programmatic knowledge, strong brand, and agency relationships will accelerate IAS's growth in Indonesia. We are thrilled to have him on board," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS.

