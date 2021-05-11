Integra Community Care Network Partners Builds the Future of Community Healthcare on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Rhode Island-based Accountable Care Organization, Integra Community Care Network, LLC has partnered with Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, to leverage the Innovaccer Health Cloud to scale their population health management platform to additional providers and healthcare professionals and communities throughout New England. Integra will be able to connect all the data systems in its network to make patient information accessible and useful.

Using the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Integra will ingest, aggregate, and normalize their healthcare data across systems and settings, delivering unified patient records and actionable insights that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Integra will leverage the customizable dashboards available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud to access the insights. These dashboards will allow Integra to track its performance on various metrics and optimize the operations.

Innovaccer's platform supports FHIR APIs and complies with the latest FHIR v4.0.1 version, enabling Integra to seamlessly exchange data across the network and achieve true interoperability.

With the point-of-care alerts on the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Integra will be able to detect care gaps and engage its network providers with real-time updates. The Innovaccer Health Cloud will also help network providers assign the appropriate care management pathways for patient populations and personalize healthcare experiences for their patients with outreach and engagement strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Innovaccer and bring our organization onto a single, scalable platform to organize our data and reach a new level of data-informed capability and decision making," said John Minichiello, President of Integra Community Care Network. "Innovaccer's innovative solution will further enable our ability to improve the health of our community while supporting us in achieving our clinical, financial and operational goals."

"Integra Community Care Network's mission to improve the health and well-being of the community aligns with Innovaccer's commitment to build the future of health," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are honored to partner with Integra to help transform their population health management approach. This partnership will be a major step in powering a healthier future for Integra, their patients and their communities."

About Integra Community Care Network, LLC

Integra Community Care Network is Rhode Island's largest accountable care organization, serving over 150,000 residents in the community.

Integra provides a collaborative team of hospitals, doctors, nurses, social workers, community health workers and pharmacists, working together to improve the health and well-being of our community. Through collaboration, care coordination, and prioritization of preventative health and wellness, the Integra network has been recognized locally and nationally for delivering high quality, cost efficient care. Integra is composed of the providers and other healthcare professionals of Care New England Health System, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation, and South County Health.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

