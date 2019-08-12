Intalere Recognized for Health IT Innovation as Finalist in Pittsburgh Technology Center 2019 Tech 50 Awards

ST. LOUIS, August 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, today announced it has been named as a finalist in the Innovator of The Year - Health IT category of the Pittsburgh Technology Center (PTC) 2019 Tech 50 Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Pittsburgh Technology Center as a healthcare IT innovator in the Pittsburgh area," said Julius Heil, President and CEO of Intalere. "At Intalere, we are passionate about disrupting the status quo to find new ways of allowing healthcare providers to be innovative and drive efficiencies throughout the healthcare value chain. We believe that new approaches and market-based methods are required to break through with new ways of working."

Richard Mackey, Intalere Senior Vice President of IT and Business Systems, noted that Intalere is using technology in the fields of healthcare analytics, automation and artificial intelligence to help drive these new approaches. "The savings realized from our technologies and services allow providers to lower costs to patients through more efficient delivery of services," explained Mackey. "We look to provide tools across the entire continuum of care so that better outcomes are realized at lower cost resulting in higher levels of patient satisfaction and provider engagement."

According to the PTC, Tech 50 is an awards program that honors and recognizes the top-fifty member companies of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, across technology-focused industries. Now in its 23rd year, the Annual Tech 50 honors the great companies of the Pittsburgh region's technology community that are making an impact with their ideas and innovation.

Each year, the PTC canvasses the region for the most distinguished public and private technology-oriented companies, and the Tech 50 awards honor those companies that demonstrated the strongest growth and advancement in product or sales success, corporate citizenship, job growth and retention, industry achievement and innovative product or technology.

Tech 50 category leaders will be announced on Sept. 25, 2019 at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the operational health of America's healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers' individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare's nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit http://www.intalere.com to learn more.

