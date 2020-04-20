Insurtech Startup Branch to Aid Auto Insurance Clients with Community Giveback Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based startup Branch announced they are giving back 15% of monthly insurance premiums to auto policyholders in response to the current health crisis. This compassionate initiative recognizes clients' reduced driving due to shelter in place orders in effect and works to ease the financial burden many are facing across the country.

This credit will apply to auto policies in effect during April and May and will be offered in unique options. Policyholders will be able to receive this credit themselves or help someone that is struggling financially, through the Branch nonprofit entity SafetyNest ®.

Branch was founded with the goal to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone and to return the industry to its original intent: a force of communal good. "The cost of insurance is driven by the cost of claims and we believe that since our members have driven less, their premiums should reflect that" said Cofounder and CEO Steve Lekas. "This Giveback is an example of each of us in the Branch Community having each others' back, during this crisis and always."

Combining technology, data and years of in-depth knowledge of the insurance industry, Branch creates the fastest and easiest way to bundle home and auto insurance, helping save customers an average of $517 per year. Branch is now live in five states and rapidly expanding. To learn more about Branch and its programs, visit https://www.ourbranch.com/ .

About Branch

Branch was founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison. Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance accessible and affordable for everyone, utilizing innovative technology makes it easier than ever to save money by bundling Home and Auto Insurance in seconds. Branch Insurance has launched in five states (AZ, IL, MO, OH and TX) and is underwritten by General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) an AM Best A+ Financial Rated insurance company and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SafetyNest ®

SafetyNest is a pending 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, designed and funded exclusively by Branch Financial, Inc. to provide assistance to those who are un- or underinsured and suffered a loss. For more information about SafetyNest, visit safetynest.ourbranch.com or contact us at safetynest@ourbranch.com .

CONTACT:

Kimberly Klenk

Branch Financial, Inc.

kim@ourbranch.com

614-406-7229

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-startup-branch-to-aid-auto-insurance-clients-with-community-giveback-program-301043536.html

SOURCE Branch Insurance