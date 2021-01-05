SMI 10’722 -0.2%  SPI 13’349 -0.2%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’622 -0.8%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’538 -0.8%  Gold 1’950 0.4%  Bitcoin 27’897 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8802 -0.1%  Öl 51.8 2.2% 
05.01.2021 14:53:00

InsurTech NY Announces Global Early-Stage InsurTech Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY has opened the application window for their annual 2021 InsurTech Early-Stage Competition (www.insurtechny.com/competition).

The competition will award $200,000 in prizes to three winning teams. Startups will compete for the title of the company with the most commercial potential. Top teams will have the opportunity to present their business to a panel of judges at the InsurTech Spring Conference held March 10th-11th, co-hosted by InsurTech NY and InsurTech Hartford.

The finalists from last year's competition gained investment and broad exposure to their business as a result of the competition. "The InsurTech NY competition has been a tremendous opportunity for us to get many more people excited about our unique offering," said Itai Ben-Zaken, CEO of Agilius and winner of the 2020 early-stage competition.

Judges for the competition will be evaluating startups for potential investment or pilot opportunities. They comprise angel investors, venture capitalists, and insurance carriers including New York Angels, Park City Angels, Anthemis, Sure Ventures, Transverse, Nationwide, GreenlightRe, and Grange Insurance.

"The hardest part for any InsurTech is gaining the initial traction and relationships necessary to get to a first customer," said David Gritz, co-founder of InsurTech NY. "By supporting the next crop of early-stage InsurTechs, we can create a sustainable ecosystem for insurance innovation."

Early-stage companies eligible for the competition are InsurTechs that had less than $250,000 in revenue in 2020. The top 10 finalists will be invited to present at the InsurTech Spring Conference and will be announced in early March 2021. The deadline for submissions is January 29, 2021.

About InsurTech NY
InsurTech NY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. Founded in 2019, InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via bi-monthly programs. InsurTech NY's mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, attract InsurTechs to the New York metro area, and improve access to investment. Learn more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/insurtechny).

Contact:
David Gritz
288467@email4pr.com
212-634-9516

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-ny-announces-global-early-stage-insurtech-competition-301200888.html

SOURCE InsurTech NY

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 578.60
2.23 %
UBS Group 12.75
0.99 %
CS Group 11.50
0.88 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.70
0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 49.11
0.51 %
SGS 2’646.00
-0.94 %
CieFinRichemont 80.28
-1.11 %
The Swatch Grp 238.60
-1.16 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’044.00
-1.18 %
Givaudan 3’755.00
-1.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:15
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
14:00
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
10:38
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
08:56
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
07:00
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 10er-EMA im Fokus / Julius Bär – Bearishe Tageskerze
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Denkfehler an der Börse - diese fatalen Auswirkungen können sozialpsychologische Phänomene an den Aktienmärkten haben
US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI beendet ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX rutscht nach Rekord ins Minus -- Wall Street fällt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Prognose: So geht es 2021 mit Aktien, Immobilien und Rohstoffe weiter
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
EMA: Entscheidung über Moderna-Impfstoff noch Montag möglich - Moderna-Aktie fester
BioNTech will mehr Corona-Impfstoff an die Europäische Union liefern - Aktie gesucht
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie letztlich unverändert
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Gewinnmitnahmen in den USA: SMI wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht deutlicher ab - nach Rekord fehlt es an Kraft -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
Nur wenig Bewegung zeigt sich am heimischen Aktienmarkt am Dienstag. Der DAX baut seine Verluste am Nachmittag aus. In Fernost zeigen sich die Anleger zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit