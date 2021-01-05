InsurTech NY Announces Global Early-Stage InsurTech Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY has opened the application window for their annual 2021 InsurTech Early-Stage Competition ( www.insurtechny.com/competition ).

The competition will award $200,000 in prizes to three winning teams. Startups will compete for the title of the company with the most commercial potential. Top teams will have the opportunity to present their business to a panel of judges at the InsurTech Spring Conference held March 10th-11th, co-hosted by InsurTech NY and InsurTech Hartford.

The finalists from last year's competition gained investment and broad exposure to their business as a result of the competition. "The InsurTech NY competition has been a tremendous opportunity for us to get many more people excited about our unique offering," said Itai Ben-Zaken, CEO of Agilius and winner of the 2020 early-stage competition.

Judges for the competition will be evaluating startups for potential investment or pilot opportunities. They comprise angel investors, venture capitalists, and insurance carriers including New York Angels, Park City Angels, Anthemis, Sure Ventures, Transverse, Nationwide, GreenlightRe, and Grange Insurance.

"The hardest part for any InsurTech is gaining the initial traction and relationships necessary to get to a first customer," said David Gritz, co-founder of InsurTech NY. "By supporting the next crop of early-stage InsurTechs, we can create a sustainable ecosystem for insurance innovation."

Early-stage companies eligible for the competition are InsurTechs that had less than $250,000 in revenue in 2020. The top 10 finalists will be invited to present at the InsurTech Spring Conference and will be announced in early March 2021. The deadline for submissions is January 29, 2021.

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. Founded in 2019, InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via bi-monthly programs. InsurTech NY's mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, attract InsurTechs to the New York metro area, and improve access to investment. Learn more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/insurtechny).

