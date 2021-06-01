SMI 11’435 0.6%  SPI 14’752 0.6%  Dow 34’552 0.1%  DAX 15’567 1.0%  Euro 1.0963 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’072 0.8%  Gold 1’899 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’336 -3.5%  Dollar 0.8970 -0.2%  Öl 70.6 1.3% 
01.06.2021 21:30:00

Insurers Are Leading on Climate Issues, Triple-I CEO Tells Regulators

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of 2021's Atlantic hurricane season, the Insurance Information Institute's (Triple-I) CEO briefed regulators on the steps U.S. insurers are taking to reduce climate-related risks as natural disasters grow in frequency and severity.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)

"Environmental, Social, and Governance issues—ESG—are in the insurance industry's DNA," Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I, stated, during a panel discussion today hosted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Climate and Resiliency Task Force.  "While ESG priorities may seem new to many industries, insurers have long been involved in understanding and addressing these and other risk factors as a fundamental part of doing business." 

For instance, insurers and reinsurers announced over the past year investment decisions which will likely lead to carbon emission reductions, he added. 

"Insured losses caused by natural disasters have grown by nearly 700 percent since the 1980s and four of the five costliest natural disasters in U.S. history have occurred over the past decade," Kevelighan continued. 

To illustrate the point, the Triple-I's CEO showed an inflation-adjusted chart showing an annual average of $5 billion in natural disaster-caused insured losses occurred in the 1980s.  That figure jumped to an annual average of $35 billion in the 2010s, the same Triple-I analysis found. 

U.S. insurers paid out $67 billion in 2020 due to natural disasters.  The insured losses emerged in part as the result of 13 hurricanes, five of the six largest wildfires in California's history, and a derecho which caused significant damage in Iowa

Given the millions of Americans who live in harm's way, the Triple-I launched its Resilience Accelerator initiative to help people and communities better manage risk and become more resilient, Kevelighan said. The goal of the Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator is to demonstrate the power of insurance as a force for resilience by telling the story of how insurance coverage helps governments, businesses and individuals recover faster and more completely after natural disasters.

"The insurance industry's focus on resilience is starting to pay dividends as more Americans recognize the very real risks their residences face from floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters," Kevelighan continued.

A Triple-I Consumer Poll released in September 2020 found 42 percent of homeowners had made improvements to protect their homes from floods and 39 percent had done the same to protect their homes from hurricanes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurers-are-leading-on-climate-issues-triple-i-ceo-tells-regulators-301303262.html

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:30 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:20 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
10:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
09:41 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:16 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank unter Druck
08:21 SMI schnauft einmal durch
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langfristige Preistreiber bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Das bewegt die Kryptokurse wirklich
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street im Feiertag -- Asiatische Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen knapp im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Novartis bricht Studien zu Augenmedikament Beovu vorzeitig ab - Novartis-Aktie schliesst tiefer
B2B-Seminar: An der Spitze der Blockchain-Revolution - wie kann ich in diesen Bereich ohne Wallet investieren?
Lindt & Sprüngli startet Rückkaufprogramm am 1. Juni - Lindt-Aktie zieht zum Handelsende an
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Rot: Schadenzahlung in den USA wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten abgewendet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit