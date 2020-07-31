InsureMyTrip Monitoring Hurricane Isaias, Issues Travel Insurance Alert

WARWICK, R.I., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip, a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is alerting travelers that Tropical Storm Isaias has now strengthened into a hurricane and is moving closer towards the US coastline and popular beach destinations in the Carolinas. Travelers seeking travel insurance should be aware that once a storm starts forming it is considered a foreseeable event, and coverage will no longer be available to cover losses related to that storm.

"While travel is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we do still have active policyholders in that region who are concerned about the potential impact of this dangerous storm," says InsureMyTrip Director of eCommerce Cheryl Golden. "Severe weather is one of the top reasons travelers purchase travel insurance, and understanding how coverage applies during a national disaster is key."

Common Travel Insurance Coverage Questions

According to InsureMyTrip, the most common questions for travelers are in regards to how severe storms are covered under comprehensive travel insurance plans.

Here are examples of how insurance may enable travelers to receive reimbursement of pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they must cancel a trip due to severe weather-related issues that are covered under the trip cancellation benefit:

Q: Can I cancel a trip due to a hurricane?

A: Yes. In the event common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service due to weather. Many travel insurance plans require that the cessation of services be for a certain number of hours, usually 24-48.

Q: What if my destination becomes inaccessible?

A. Some plans offer trip cancellation if your destination is made inaccessible by a named hurricane. Other plans may cover additional expenses under Travel Delay benefits if a closed roadway (substantiated by the Department of Transportation, State Police, etc.) will not allow you to reach your destination.

Q: Can I cancel a trip due to a hurricane warning?

A: Yes — but only if your plan includes coverage in the event your destination is under a NOAA-issued hurricane warning. With most comprehensive travel insurance plans, the NOAA-issued hurricane warning must be issued within 24-48 hours of your scheduled departure and the cancellation must be more than 14 days after your effective date for trip cancellation coverage when a destination is under a NOAA-issued hurricane warning.

Q. Can I cancel because of storm damage at my destination?

A: Yes. Many trip cancellation benefits offer coverage in the event your hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm.

Q: Can I cancel because my home was destroyed by the storm?

A: Yes. Many plans offer trip cancellation benefits in the event your home sustains destructive storm damage.

Q: Can I cancel a trip because I no longer want to go?

A: Maybe. For the opportunity to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy, a traveler may consider Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) protection.

CFAR is an optional time-sensitive benefit available on some plans that allow a traveler to cancel a trip for any reason, up to 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure. Reimbursement is usually 50-75% of the prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. A traveler must meet specific eligibility requirements and must purchase a policy with CFAR selected within 14-21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.

When To Buy Hurricane Coverage

Travelers concerned about hurricanes should purchase travel insurance early. Once a storm starts forming, it's considered a foreseeable event and insurance coverage will no longer be available to cover losses related to that storm.

MORE: InsureMyTrip can predict which travel insurance plans are most appropriate and relevant for those traveling during hurricane season to storm-prone destinations.

Travelers interested in learning more about protection plans for travel during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and covid-19 pandemic can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

