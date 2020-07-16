16.07.2020 15:53:00

InsureMyTrip Marks 20th Anniversary

WARWICK, R.I., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip, the first travel insurance comparison site founded by Jim Grace, marks its 20-year anniversary of insuring US-based travelers.  Since its founding in 2000, InsureMyTrip has grown from a small "basement start-up" during the early days of dot-coms into the nation's largest travel insurance comparison site, insuring millions of travelers.

InsureMyTrip Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Tremendous success and growth over the span of two decades is directly tied to the company's unique unbiased philosophy, commitment to innovation, and "do the right thing for the customer" management style. Since 2000, over 4,000,000 travelers purchased travel insurance through InsureMyTrip.

"While much has changed over the past few decades  —  now, more than ever, travelers must choose the right travel insurance. I'm proud to say that we found a way to make that choice easy," says InsureMyTrip Founder & CEO Jim Grace. "As travel slowly resumes, we vow to continue helping customers find the right travel insurance and doing everything possible to exceed their expectations in this time of uncertainty."

As the longest-running travel insurance comparison site, InsureMyTrip is proudly recognized as an industry trailblazer. Here's just a few of the company's many achievements over the years:

Anytime Advocates® — In 2007, InsureMyTrip became the first to provide travel insurance claims assistance and educational resources for travelers. To date, the award-winning Anytime Advocates program has helped put over $1,500,000 back in policyholders' pockets.

Unbiased User-Generated Reviews — In 2011, InsureMyTrip became the first to launch a user-generated travel insurance reviews database. The collective online database, that includes both on-site and third-party platforms, is the industry's largest and longest-running source of unbiased and honest opinions on travel insurance products and comparison tools.

Educational Program — In 2011, InsureMyTrip launched educational content for travelers to stay up-to-date on the latest travel and safety news.

Data-Driven Recommendation Engine — In 2018, InsureMyTrip became the first comparison site to launch a SMART recommendation engine to guide users to the right travel insurance products. This tool has the ability to select a specific travel insurance plan based on a user's profile, enabling users to search 15-20x faster than comparing quotes online.

COVID-19 Technology Support Program — InsureMyTrip launched a laptop donation program in summer 2020 to help patients at nursing homes and assisted living facilities stay in touch with loved ones during the covid-19 pandemic.

MORE: Travel Insurance and Coronavirus Information Hub

For an overview of all major moments and milestones over the span of the two decades, visit the 20th anniversary celebration page.

Contact:  news@insuremytrip.com.

InsureMyTrip

For 20 years, InsureMyTrip has been the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insuremytrip-marks-20th-anniversary-301094894.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

