Insure-Tech Solution Protect4Less Launches in the Region

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Money, Lots of Protection! - That is the promise that Protect4Less, an innovative new insure-tech brand promises owners of Smartphones and other electronic devices including laptops, PCs, tablets, accessories and home appliances.

Launched by Zayn Holding Limited, Protect4Less is now available in the UAE & wider GCC region, and soon across MENA and South Asia. Protect4Less offers convenient, flexible & affordable protection plans for electronic and electrical devices across the board.

Designed to provide easier and more affordable device protection access for today's expensive digital appliances and personal electronics, Protect4Less works with a wide network of service providers, distributors and channel partners to provide and fulfill some of the most innovative and affordable protection solutions anywhere in the GCC, African & Indian markets. Its extensive list of partners includes the likes of telecom companies like STC Bahrain, Batelco & Zain KSA, the Ooredoo Group among others.

Consumer electronics protection and extended warranty plans – whether offered by OEMs or retailers or Insurance brands are often too expensive & complicated, do not have built-in flexibility and offer poor and limited coverage and benefits. The result: poor adoption among consumers. The answer: Protect4Less, a multi-channel, multi-device, subscription-based service model, offering, economical, convenient and flexible device protection plans.

The brand promises no upfront payments, flexible plan cancellation, the widest network of Service Centers and drop-off locations, free-pick-up and drop services in select markets and above all – a repair or replacement guarantee promise that is unmatched. In a nutshell, "Little Money, lots of protection"! is the brand's core promise.

Customers also have the option to add as many mobile phones, laptops, tablets, accessories & subscription plans as they want to their existing account at discounted pricing, with the option to cancel the plan at any time with no penalty.

What makes Protect4Less unique is the option for customers to subscribe to one of the available plans anytime up to 12 months after purchasing the smart device as well as claiming accidental damages up to 2 times in a year.

Headquartered in the Cayman Islands and with registered entities in all major jurisdictions of operation, including the UAE and India, Protect4Less is founded by a team of experienced professionals and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds each bringing to the fore a unique form of expertise.

The operation is backed by the collective experience of its Co-founders in the fields of Insurance, Digital Services development and marketing, e-Commerce, Investment Banking FMCG Marketing, Consumer Financials and Third-party Administration.

Dayan Ipe, CEO of Waypoint Systems – one of the founding partners, says, "Protect4Less is born out of extensive experience in the Extended Warranty Management space and the understanding and knowledge we have acquired over the years. Protect4Less protection plans are based on the market research on consumer habits, incidence statistics and claim-ratios as well as benchmarking with international players that we have done with our Reinsurance partners – who are some of the biggest in the world."

"We want to ensure that the service is widely available and accessible for all potential customers. From stand-alone retailers to some of the largest Retail Chains across GCC and eCommerce platforms, Protect4less is now available to buy with your brand-new electronics purchase, easily. We have a lot of confidence in the partnerships we have been able to form since inception and will be taking on several more on board in 2021," said Rafiq Khan, Co-founder, Protect4Less.

"Protect4Less has brought much needed disruption to the Extended warranty and Accidental damage protection space in the region. And with that, better products and better services to consumers," says Shyam Ramlal, Co-founder, Protect4Less. "It is a very exciting time for us, as after months of meticulous planning the brand now gets rolled out in key markets across the Middle East and Africa. We are already seeing huge traction among consumers, industry players including retailers and OEMs and global reinsurance partners – this is just the beginning."

