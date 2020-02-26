26.02.2020 16:44:00

Insure.com Survey Shows Medicare for All Increasingly Wins for Health Reform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare for all health reform was the most popular health reform in a just published Insure.com survey of 1,000 people, with 25% of respondents favoring that approach over other options. This is up from last fall's survey results showing 21% indicating that Medicare for all is the best approach to reforming health care.

The survey also finds growing support (23%) for improving the Affordable Care Act rather than other reforms, such as a public option. The public option dropped in support since last fall's survey.

Insure's managing editor, Les Masterson, observes that health reform preferences are different depending upon the type of coverage respondents currently have. But, what most of those surveyed have in common is a preference to pay as little as nothing to 5% more in taxes to cover the cost of a Medicare for all program.

"Twenty-three percent (23%) of respondents say they have no objection to Medicare for all, but are unwilling to incur any amount of tax increase to implement the program," explains Masterson. "Of those willing to accept a higher tax bill, the largest portion of respondents, 23%, indicate they are willing to pay a tax increase of up to 5%."

Interestingly, two-thirds of those who currently have Medicare or Medicaid coverage say they do not support a Medicare for all approach and do not want any tax increases related to that type of health reform.

As election activity heats up, consumers' preferences on health reform are evolving. Below are changes levels of support for health reform options among those currently receiving coverage through their employers:

            Reform type

Fall, 2019

Winter, 2020

            No reform

8%

15%

            Medicare for all

16%

24%

            Repeal ACA

19%

16%

            Improve ACA

7%

24%

The complete survey results are available: https://www.insure.com/health-insurance/health-reform-survey. These can be compared to those in Insure's earlier survey on the same topic: Insure.com survey fall 2019

Insure.com's managing editor, Les Masterson, is available to draw conclusions from recent surveys and discuss consumer preferences on health reform.

About Insure.com
Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure.com has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Media contacts
Jacqueline Leppla
Sr. Director of Public Relations
775-321-3608
jleppla@quinstreet.com
LinkedIn

Or,

Liberty Communications for QuinStreet
Rick Judge, 415-429-5652
QuinStreet@libertycomms.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurecom-survey-shows-medicare-for-all-increasingly-wins-for-health-reform-301007736.html

SOURCE Insure.com

