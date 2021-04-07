SMI 11’130 -0.5%  SPI 14’156 -0.4%  Dow 33’480 0.2%  DAX 15’199 -0.1%  Euro 1.1045 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’964 -0.2%  Gold 1’741 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’681 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9273 -0.4%  Öl 62.3 -0.6% 
07.04.2021 16:46:00

Insure.com Survey Reveals Nearly 40% of Americans Delayed Health Care During COVID-19 Pandemic

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Insure.com survey explores whether people delayed health care during the COVID-19 pandemic and what type of health care services they avoided.

(PRNewsfoto/Insure.com)

Nearly 40% of respondents reported they postponed certain health services, including:

  • 21% of respondents delayed dental visits
  • 18% delayed primary care 
  • 14% delayed eye doctor
  • 12% delayed specialist
  • 10% delayed physical therapy
  • 8% delayed mental health

Find the complete survey results and analysis: Survey: Almost 40% delayed health care during COVID-19.

While concerns about contracting COVID-19 drive delays in doctor visits, deferred care has serious consequences. Industry experts including Gail Trauco, a patients' rights advocate, caution that delaying health services can:

  • Increase appointment backlogs. As people begin to resume their medical care, they may find their wait becomes even longer as health care providers experience appointment backlogs. Providers may face challenges catching up with the demand from this surge.   
  • Exacerbate medical problems. Delaying health care can result in undiagnosed and untreated conditions, including early stage cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and diabetes. This can lead to emergency hospitalizations and permanent damage to the body.
  • Raise health care costs. Since doctor visit delays can lead to serious health problems, people may find that their health insurance costs increase. Also, more people seeking care can contribute to insurance companies raising prices.

The survey also finds that 35% expect to use more health services over the next year including, by age group:

  • 39% of those age 65-plus
  • 33% of those age 18-24
  • 32% of those age 55-64
  • 32% of those age 45-54
  • 32% of those age 35-44
  • 30% of those age 25-34

"It is concerning that nearly 40% of seniors anticipate needing more health services in the year ahead," notes Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure. "Given that people over age 65 may have complex medical histories and multiple complaints, providers may need to plan for longer appointment times to carefully assess those who have missed check-ups."

Virtual care may remain an important component of health care delivery. "With significant percentages of patients indicating a need for more health services this year, virtual appointments could be a way for providers to efficiently assess health complaints and conditions," suggests Masterson.

Masterson is available to comment on the results of this 1,673-person study and can answer questions about how consumers can find affordable health insurance that meets their needs.

About Insure.com
Insure is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For 35 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact
Jacqueline Leppla
Senior Director of Public Relations
QuinStreet, Inc
Direct +1 775 321 3608
Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com
LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurecom-survey-reveals-nearly-40-of-americans-delayed-health-care-during-covid-19-pandemic-301264227.html

SOURCE Insure.com

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Partnerschaft mit Moderna - Lonza auch nach Corona stark aufgestellt?
09:31 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
08:17 SMI - Rekordhoch bleibt unangetastet
06.04.21 Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV
06.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Lonza, Vifor Pharma
mehr

https://youtu.be/fuMNzLosVPk

Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.

Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie richtungslos: Credit Suisse schreibt Quartalsverlust
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Minus
Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Devestitionen liegen hinter uns - Aktie im Plus
Relief-Aktie gibt nach: Relief Therapeutics-Mittel Aviptadil kommt in Phase-III-Studie des NIH
Zur Rose-Aktie fällt: Zur Rose beantragt an GV neues Aktienkapital
Die ultimative Buffett-Aktie zieht an: Jetzt in Berkshire Hathaway einsteigen?
Roche bringt Test zur Bestimmung von Krebsarten auf den Markt - Aktie schwächelt
Relief Therapeutics stellt Jan-Jaap Scherpbier als neuen Berater ein - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Bank of America: Die GameStop-Aktie wird nicht vom neuen Stimulus-Scheck profitieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit