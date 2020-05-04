04.05.2020 23:40:00

Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact

Summary

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890966/?utm_source=PRN

'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides brief review of the key trends and evolving developments that shape the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry.

'Insurance in Germany: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact' report provides a snapshot of the impact on German insurance industry in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It provides the impact of COVID-19 on German economy, the key business lines impacted by the virus outbreak and the revised market sizing estimates against pre-COVID-19 forecast period (2019-2023) across business segments of Life and General insurance.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics in the country.

Key Highlights
- Economic Impact.
- Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the German insurance industry.
- Key measures undertaken at both policy and regulatory level.

Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in the Insurance Industry in Germany -
- It provides historical values for the German insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and pre-covid-19 projected and revised projected figures for the 2019-2023 forecast period.
- It offers an impact analysis of the key categories due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the German insurance industry, and market forecasts and revised forecasts to 2023.

Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the German insurance industry, and each category within it.
- Understand the key dynamics, trends and growth opportunities in the German insurance industry.
- Identify growth opportunities in key product categories.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890966/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-in-germany-coronavirus-covid-19-sector-impact-301052228.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 435.00
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 337.60
0.64 %
Givaudan 3’198.00
-1.08 %
Sika 157.50
-1.38 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.55 %
Alcon 48.10
-5.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 290.00
-5.63 %
UBS Group 9.75
-5.69 %
CS Group 8.20
-6.07 %
Swiss Re 65.40
-6.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:44
Vontobel: Goldminenunternehmen sind stark aufgestellt
14:00
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
13:20
Zahlreiche Feuerlöscher
12:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Equities: A Clash of Narratives
08:21
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau - Kranich-Aktie büsst ein
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien
Ferrari gibt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnwarnung aus - Ferrari-Aktie dennoch fester
Zur Rose-Aktie leichter: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt Zur Rose-CEO Oberhänsli an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones konnte letztlich ins Plus drehen. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB