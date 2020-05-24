24.05.2020 09:00:00

Insurance giants wake up to conversational AI, makes a decisive move

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CogniCor (https://www.cognicor.com), a category leading provider of digital assistant platform for wealth, has been handpicked to participate in the 2020 OnRamp Insurance Accelerator (https://www.onrampinsuranceaccelerator.com/), in collaboration with Allianz Life and Securian Financial, two Fortune 500 insurance giants. This nationally ranked, GOLD-tier accelerator program in the USA brings together the insurance industry's top corporations, investors, and 5 carefully curated startups that work together to deploy groundbreaking solutions that help redefine the insurance experience landscape. For CogniCor, whose Scalable Knowledge-graph based Conversational AI platform (CIRA) is used by top wealth management and retail banking clients, this presents a huge opportunity to work closely with the influencers and thought leaders in the insurance industry and extend the domain coverage of CIRA platform within the broader financial services sector.

Founded by Dr. Sindhu Joseph, from her Ph.D. thesis and her experience of inventing 6 US Patents in AI, CogniCor developed advanced AI capabilities in cognitive knowledge organization, language understanding, machine reasoning, and deduction to develop a robust platform that any financial firm can use to easily deploy and manage various digital assistants in their business operations. Launched in the US in 2018 CogniCor serves category leaders in the wealth space, such as LPL Financial, BNY Mellon Pershing the CIRA platform.

CogniCor's CIRA platform is the industry-leading knowledge-graph based platform that helps you create a digital twin of your best sales/service agent and scale it to support digital engagements such as easy and fast search, digital assistants and chatbots, advisor churn and fraud prediction assistants, Reg-BI compliance and more.

In order to help companies struggling to provide support during COVID-19, CogniCor recently launched SmartBot, which is a lighter version of CIRA that mid-sized firms can use to start responding to common customer questions in a matter of days.

Sindhu commented "Coming at a critical period when after the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial industry is racing to the digitization and win the online customer, this win underscores the relevance of CogniCor's vision to enable every business in the world with a thinking, talking and cognitive interface that enables them to engage with their customers 24X7".

 

