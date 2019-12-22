Insurance Experts Explain What To Do If The Car Insurance Coverage Has Lapsed

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how to handle a car insurance coverage lapse.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/car-insurance-lapsed/

Insurance companies prefer working with clients that maintained continuous coverage. Policyholders that have a history of one or more previous coverage lapses are usually regarded as a higher risk. As a result, they are charged more or even dropped by their insurance providers.

There are many reasons why a person may cause a coverage lapse. And many of them are caused by negligence, rather than a person's ill intent of not paying premiums. In most of the cases, the driver simply forgets to pay the premiums and later discovers that he/she is no longer covered. Another common reason is switching to a different company and not syncing the expiration date of the first policy with the date when the new policy starts.

When discovering a coverage lapse, it is important to quickly take action. The more time passes, the harder and more expensive it becomes to be reinstated. The procedure for reinstating coverage differs by the carrier. Some companies may renew the coverage, while others will ask the client to reapply for auto insurance and basically, start new coverage. Some companies may require the client to apply for electronic payments, in order to avoid missing payments in the future.

Electronic payment is actually recommended for all drivers. In this way, the premiums are paid automatically and the risk of coverage lapse is minimized.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org