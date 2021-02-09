SMI 10’796 0.2%  SPI 13’477 0.1%  Dow 31’313 -0.2%  DAX 14’001 -0.4%  Euro 1.0809 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’659 -0.2%  Gold 1’839 0.4%  Bitcoin 41’368 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8936 -0.6%  Öl 60.7 0.0% 
09.02.2021 17:23:00

Insurance Company Leverages Every Employee to Help Customers During Hurricane Season Using Bright Pattern Contact Center Software

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been chosen by an innovative insurance provider in Florida to provide a personalized customer experience for policyholders. Their commitment to exemplary customer service means utilizing employees outside of the contact center when hurricanes or other natural disasters hit. This allows the company to scale up instantly using Bright Pattern's cloud-based technology and turn every employee into a front-line agent to assist all customers during peaks caused by hurricanes or other natural disasters. 

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)

The company wanted an omnichannel cloud contact center platform for IVR, inbound and outbound voice, webchat, and the ability to add new digital channels in the future such as an AI-powered chatbot or Facebook Messenger to handle common customer inquiries. They also wanted to be able to turn on all employees to help instantly during times of unexpected high call demand. 

The insurance provider uses Bright Pattern for advanced routing and IVR functionality to quickly direct customers to the correct department or for concierge service. The company also needed built-in CRM integrations for more personalized service, automated reporting across all channels, call and screen recording, call escalation, and callback.

"This regional insurance company had an innovative vision to bring every employee in the company together to help their policyholders during the hurricane season. By extending Bright Pattern contact center technology beyond the contact center to every employee, they are showing how a smaller regional insurance company can surpass larger national insurance companies when it comes to offering a more personalized and nimble customer experience," said Ted Hunting, SVP of Marketing at Bright Pattern.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern 
Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-company-leverages-every-employee-to-help-customers-during-hurricane-season-using-bright-pattern-contact-center-software-301224933.html

SOURCE Bright Pattern

