28.10.2019 15:45:00

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) Congratulates Ontario Government on Green Infrastructure Announcement

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting today, communities in Ontario with populations under 100,000 can apply for funding to support stormwater and wastewater infrastructure through the Green Infrastructure stream, part of the joint federal/provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).   

Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"IBC congratulates the Ontario government for investing in stormwater and wastewater infrastructure," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, IBC. "We have been calling for investments in flood defence infrastructure. These investments will help protect people and communities from the impacts of extreme weather and flooding. We're happy to see that smaller communities are now eligible for this funding," added Donaldson.

The initial intake of the Green Infrastructure stream targets projects in communities where it is needed most. Municipalities, First Nations, local service boards, conservation authorities and other not-for-profit entities that own eligible infrastructure assets may apply for project funding up to a maximum of $3 million in total per project for eligible costs. Approximately $200 million will be available in federal and provincial funding.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada
Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, pays $9.4 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @IBC_Ontario or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

