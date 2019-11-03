+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
03.11.2019 17:10:00

Insurance Brokers Present The Typical Penalties For Drivers Caught Without Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the most common penalties drivers can face if they are caught driving without car insurance.

Find out more and get free quotes from https://compare-autoinsurance.org/penalties-for-driving-without-insurance/

Except for New Hampshire, all states require drivers to carry car insurance. Driving without insurance is a huge mistake and drivers caught without it can face severe penalties:

  •     Traffic fines. Typically, traffic fines are the most commons penalties applied to drivers caught without insurance for the first time. Traffic fines value differ greatly from one state to another. The smallest fine for a driver caught without insurance is $25 in the state of Tennessee and the highest is $5000 in the state of Massachusetts.

  •     Car Impoundment. The police can decide to have a vehicle towed and impounded if a driver is caught without insurance. If that happens, drivers will have to act quickly, if they want their cars back. Some impoundment lots will only wait three days before they will auction the confiscated vehicles. To stop that from happening, drivers will have to pay the fine, provide proof of coverage and pay the impoundment lot fees.

  •     License suspension. Besides having to pay a hefty fine, drivers caught without insurance will have their license suspended in most states. To get their license back, drivers will have to pay the fine and the fees to have the license reinstated. Also, drivers caught without insurance will have to carry an SR 22.

  •     Jail. This is the harshest punishment that drivers caught without insurance can face in the states where driving without insurance is considered a misdemeanor. This type of punishment varies from one state to another and it can be as small as 10 days in jail or it can be as harsh as 1 year in jail.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Internet Marketing Company

