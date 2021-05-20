Institute for Integrative Nutrition's Coaching Intensive Practicum Approved and Accredited by International Coaching Federation (ICF)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and most reputable institution focused on nutrition and health coaching, has earned further recognition in the field for excellence in continuing education opportunities for IIN graduates and Health Coaches.

"IIN is excited to obtain this approval and provide graduates with opportunities to excel in their coaching careers."

IIN's Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is now an ICF-accredited Continuing Coach Education (CCE) Program. The ICF requires coaches to earn 40 CCE credits every three years in order to maintain their ICF coaching credentials. Of these 40 credits, 24 must be core competency credits, which refer to advanced coach training skills that align with ICF core competencies. IIN's Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is eligible for up to 50 CCE credits, satisfying 36 core competency credits plus 14 resource development credits.

"The Institute for Integrative Nutrition is excited to obtain this approval and continue providing our graduates with opportunities to excel in their health coaching careers," said Lindsay Goldberg, IIN's Director of Advanced Courses Curriculum. "As an officially accredited CCE provider, IIN demonstrates our ongoing commitment to educating credible, professional Health Coaches so they can cultivate success and create long-lasting change in their clients' lives."

IIN is proud to add ICF to its roster of strategic educational partners that allow IIN graduates to pursue a variety of professional and personal development paths. The Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is one of IIN's Advanced Courses, which provide advanced skills that one can use to grow their health coaching business while transforming the health and happiness of people around the world. These courses are also eligible for continuing education credits through IIN's recognition by the NBHWC as an approved continuing education provider.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the largest and most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school, with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

