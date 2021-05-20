SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’081 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0981 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’883 0.7%  Bitcoin 35’351 4.8%  Dollar 0.8986 -0.5%  Öl 65.8 -1.3% 

20.05.2021 19:00:00

Institute for Integrative Nutrition's Coaching Intensive Practicum Approved and Accredited by International Coaching Federation (ICF)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and most reputable institution focused on nutrition and health coaching, has earned further recognition in the field for excellence in continuing education opportunities for IIN graduates and Health Coaches.

"IIN is excited to obtain this approval and provide graduates with opportunities to excel in their coaching careers."

IIN's Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is now an ICF-accredited Continuing Coach Education (CCE) Program. The ICF requires coaches to earn 40 CCE credits every three years in order to maintain their ICF coaching credentials. Of these 40 credits, 24 must be core competency credits, which refer to advanced coach training skills that align with ICF core competencies. IIN's Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is eligible for up to 50 CCE credits, satisfying 36 core competency credits plus 14 resource development credits.

"The Institute for Integrative Nutrition is excited to obtain this approval and continue providing our graduates with opportunities to excel in their health coaching careers," said Lindsay Goldberg, IIN's Director of Advanced Courses Curriculum. "As an officially accredited CCE provider, IIN demonstrates our ongoing commitment to educating credible, professional Health Coaches so they can cultivate success and create long-lasting change in their clients' lives."

IIN is proud to add ICF to its roster of strategic educational partners that allow IIN graduates to pursue a variety of professional and personal development paths. The Coaching Intensive Practicum (CIP) is one of IIN's Advanced Courses, which provide advanced skills that one can use to grow their health coaching business while transforming the health and happiness of people around the world. These courses are also eligible for continuing education credits through IIN's recognition by the NBHWC as an approved continuing education provider.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)
Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the largest and most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school, with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/institute-for-integrative-nutritions-coaching-intensive-practicum-approved-and-accredited-by-international-coaching-federation-icf-301295525.html

SOURCE Institute for Integrative Nutrition

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:14 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
08:15 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
08:00 Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
07:51 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Frucht / Cleveland-Cliffs – Heisses Eisen
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit Januar
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX baut seine Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Nestlé investiert hunderte Millionen in neues Getränke-Werk in Indonesien - Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit