Instilled Celebrates its First eLearning Industry Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than four months after launch, Instilled, a learning experience platform (LXP) created with efficiency in mind, has won its first award. Instilled, along with partner Johnson Controls International (JCI), won a coveted 2019 Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the Best Use of Performance Support category.

Instilled and JCI's win was announced at the end of August, just three months and one week after a successful launch. "Our relationship with JCI has been a true partnership that has resulted in a changed culture of learning that benefits both the company and the learners," said Jeff Fissel, Instilled's VP of Solutions.

Johnson Controls is a global industrial leader with an annual revenue of around $30 billion. The organization saw a need for SME-led video learning to train its network of around 120,000 employees in 2,000 locations worldwide, as well as provide them with on-demand information that is easily searchable and highly social.

Johnson Controls engaged Instilled in May 2017 to create uLearn, their in-house video learning platform. A key feature JCI was looking for was the ability to have built-in social learning capabilities on all their video content.

"The key metric that stands out to me is the number of comments within the 3,200 videos. Currently, there are 2,900 comments within videos. This shows that viewers are fully engaged with the video content as opposed to it being just a one-way push of information," commented Shrawan Kumar, Senior Learning Technologist at JCI.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria:



fit the need

design of the program

functionality

innovation

overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 4-6, 2020, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"The HCM Excellence Awards recognize programs that measurably benefit organizations," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. "Many human capital management departments are unable to confirm that their initiatives help the business's bottom line. Because we focus on measurable benefits, our awards program is universally recognized and highly prestigious."

About Instilled

Instilled is an easy-to-use, structured corporate learning experience platform (LXP) that supports a modern learning culture. The platform leads learners to the right content— created by subject matter experts and peer groups—without distractions. Instilled draws on nearly 20 years of experience providing learning consulting and technologies for authoring, delivery, and analytics. Instilled combines award-winning technologies within Learning Technologies Group into one efficient learning experience platform.

For more, visit instilled.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

For more, visit brandonhall.com.

