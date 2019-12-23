23.12.2019 02:19:00

InstaReM Enhances Customers' Onboarding Experience in Malaysia With e-KYC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian residents and expatriates in Malaysia who need to make regular payments overseas, can now look forward to a hassle-free onboarding experience with the electronic-Know Your Customer (e-KYC) feature implemented by InstaReM.

Traditionally, KYC checks have been performed in-person, a cumbersome and time-consuming process. Recognizing the challenges involved in complying with the laws for onboarding customers, Malaysia's financial regulator Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) issued the e-KYC framework in 2017.

Having launched Malaysia operations in 2017, InstaReM, now powered by the recently-launched NIUM payments platform, is one of the first digital cross-border remittance fintech to implement the e-KYC process following the issuance of the e-KYC framework by the BNM.

Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO of InstaReM, said, "We are aware of customers' challenges while complying with the KYC norms in traditional methods. Thanks to BNM's forward-looking approach, implementation of e-KYC by InstaReM makes things easy for everyone. All that you need to do is log into your account and upload the required documents along with your photograph on our website – and you are all set to enjoy InstaReM's famed quick and cost-effective overseas money transfers to over 60+ destinations!"

Know-Your-Customer (KYC) is a critical process which all financial institutions need to implement for authenticating and validating customers' identity to assess their risk and is also a legal requirement to comply with Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism laws. e-KYC takes the pain out of the customer onboarding process, making it easier and seamless.

With InstaReM's fully-digital e-KYC process, which takes just a few minutes to complete, users from any part of Malaysia can get KYC done from the comfort of their home or office.

About InstaReM

  • Singapore-headquartered InstaReM is a digital cross-border payments company with global presence across.
  • InstaReM launched its operations in Malaysia in 2017.
  • InstaReM is powered by recently-rebranded payments platform, NIUM
  • The only digital cross-border payment company from Asia covering 40+ countries, InstaReM has created a unique payments mesh which is being leveraged by financial institutions, SMEs and individuals to make fast, low-cost cross-border payments to more than 55+ countries.
  • Since starting operations, InstaReM has raised US$ 59.5 mn in three rounds of funding. Its earlier investors include Global Founders Capital, Vertex Ventures, Fullerton Financial Holdings, SBI-FMO Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund, MDI Ventures and Beacon Venture Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.instarem.com/

Media Contact:
Ashok Rambhia
+91-8082110888
ashok.rambhia@instarem.com

 

SOURCE InstaReM

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt
DKSH-Aktie legt zu: DKSH erweitert Spezialchemie-Geschäft in Asien Pazifik
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Seehofer wirft Habeck in Flüchtlingsfrage "unredliche Politik" vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;