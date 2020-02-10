Instant Water Heater Market to Hit $15 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Instant Water Heater Market revenue is set to cross USD 15 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing customer awareness toward new smart water heating technologies along with ongoing introduction of extensive features including remote monitoring, voice control and automatic home integration will lead to their deployment over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, increasing concerns toward high utility bills coupled with availability of range of energy efficient heating appliances across the market will augment the business landscape.

Mass flow, low operation cost and clean combustion are some of the key benefits that will boost the demand across the natural gas instant water heater market. The units provide the customers the freedom to change or alter several features as per their requirements including temperature, ignition and gas control. Growing demand from large applications including hotels, resorts and public facilities owing to better performance than electric counterparts along with robust installation across off-grid localities will augment the business outlook.

For Latin America, Brazil will drive industry growth owing to robust adoption of smart instant water heating technologies. The ongoing expansion of commercial infrastructure along with significant investments toward the establishment of zero-emission buildings will positively enhance the business outlook. Ongoing upgrading of existing models, along with growing spending toward research and development, have facilitated mass product adoption.

Some major findings of the instant water heater market report include:

Surging product demand on account of key benefits including on-demand heating, high power heating elements, low electricity consumption and long product lifecycle

Increasing demand from offices and other commercial spaces owing to quick heating, efficient use of water resources and high-pressure withstanding capability

Major players functioning across the tankless water heater market include Rheem Manufacturing, Bradford, Bosch, A.O. Smith and Rinnai

Growing demand from residential application owing to increasing disposable income and customer shift toward luxury and improved living standards have fueled the business growth

Growing demand from remote military locations and field hospitals will drive the instant water heater market growth. Extreme climatic conditions along with the need for continuous hot water availability to support the critical demands will complement the industry landscape. Key capabilities including high-density PUF insulation to prevent water from freezing, on-demand heating and mass flow capability will continue to bring positive demand during the forecast timeframe.

Stringent environment regulations toward carbon emissions along with prevailing building standards & codes supporting the deployment of energy-efficient heating appliances will foster the tankless water heater market growth. Key regulations governing the market include Energy Efficiency Directive, Minimum Energy Performance Standards, Energy Labelling and Eco-design Directive. Growing customer awareness toward climate change and ongoing mandates to deploy sustainable and efficient heating systems across hospitals and government institutions will complement the business landscape.

