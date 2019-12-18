<
18.12.2019 13:00:00

Installed Building Products Foundation Exceeds $1 Million Goal

Nine months after Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and building products, launched the Installed Building Products Foundation, the organization has exceeded its goal of donating $1 million to nonprofits and individuals.

Since March, the IBP Foundation’s Major Grants program has awarded $825,000 to nonprofit organizations that provide home-building or renovation services for those in need. Those nonprofits include: Habitat for Humanity of Ohio, Compassion Outreach Ministries of Ohio, House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley, Community Housing Network, the Columbus Housing Partnership’s Homeport, Melissa’s House, Star House and Creative Living.

In addition to the Major Grants program, there are several Foundation initiatives for IBP employees, including an emergency financial assistance program, a fund to support matching gifts for donations of time or money, and a scholarship program, which so far has committed $327,000 to the company’s employees and their family members.

"When we launched the Foundation, we were excited to give back to our employees and those deserving nonprofits focused on providing critical housing needs,” said IBP Foundation President and IBP Director of Marketing and Communications, Kelly Clifford Riehl. "Looking back at the progress we’ve made over the last nine months is so gratifying -- we’ve sparked change in the lives of our employees who want to accomplish their dreams, and boosted nonprofits who are providing homes for those in need. We look forward to expanding our impact as the Foundation continues to grow.”

Funds are distributed by The Columbus Foundation and made possible through executive and board member contributions, IBP contributions, and employee contributions and are available to employees across IBP’s locations nationwide. For more information, or to apply for community grants, visit installedbuildingproducts.com/community.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 175 branch locations.

