Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’220 0.1%  SPI 18’681 0.0%  Dow 49’526 -1.1%  DAX 23’951 -2.1%  Euro 0.9145 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’828 -1.8%  Gold 4’538 -2.5%  Bitcoin 62’169 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7869 0.4%  Öl 109.3 3.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Roche-Aktie: Tecentriq wird bei Blasenkrebs in den USA zugelassen
"Mystery Dumplings" fürs Depot: Laut einem Analysten ist diese Aktie unterbewertet
Der ewige Warner: Das sollten Anleger über Jeremy Grantham wissen
UBS-Aktie: Fed erklärt Durchsetzungsmassnahmen wegen Archegos-Pleite für beendet
Suche...

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.05.2026 00:21:22

Instagram Users Can Turn Off The New 'Instants' Feature After Sending Photos By Mistake

Meta Platforms
478.23 CHF 1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Instagram run by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has introduced a new feature called Instants, which lets you share photos that disappear after being sent to selected contacts right after you take them.

The idea is to promote spontaneous sharing, but quite a few users have ended up sending images by accident since they didn't quite catch how it worked.

Instants show up in the direct message inbox, and by default, it shares photos with all your Friends. If you don't change the audience to Close Friends, just hitting the shutter button will send the photo right away. Meta Platforms has included an Undo option, but some users have said it's easy to miss.

If you want to turn off Instants, you can go into Settings, pick Content Preferences, and toggle on "Hide Instants in Inbox." This will remove the feature from your inbox and stop new Instants from showing up.

You can also unsend a photo by tapping Undo right after sending it or by deleting it from the Instants archive before the recipients see it.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt

Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
05.05.26 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
04.05.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
30.04.26 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

15.05.26 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Fokus
15.05.26 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
15.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächere Tendenz
13.05.26 Europas Rüstungssektor zwischen Rekordzahlen und Korrektur
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’789.92 19.57 SE3BRU
Short 14’062.63 13.91 SB5BKU
Short 14’581.16 8.99 SY9BBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’220.17 15.05.2026 17:30:36
Long 12’701.11 19.43 BSU9TU
Long 12’421.04 13.91 SMLB7U
Long 11’904.89 8.99 SKIBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meta Platforms am 15.05.2026

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Warum diese Aktien zur nächsten Milliardenchance im KI-Markt werden könnten
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Verlustzone
Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Caterpillar-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Caterpillar von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Freitagvormittag im Minusbereich
Anleihen-ETFs verstehen: Diese fünf Punkte sollten Anleger vor dem Einstieg kennen
Shopify Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Stock Down In Pre-Market

Top-Rankings

KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.