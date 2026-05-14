Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
15.05.2026 00:21:22
Instagram Users Can Turn Off The New 'Instants' Feature After Sending Photos By Mistake
(RTTNews) - Instagram run by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has introduced a new feature called Instants, which lets you share photos that disappear after being sent to selected contacts right after you take them.
The idea is to promote spontaneous sharing, but quite a few users have ended up sending images by accident since they didn't quite catch how it worked.
Instants show up in the direct message inbox, and by default, it shares photos with all your Friends. If you don't change the audience to Close Friends, just hitting the shutter button will send the photo right away. Meta Platforms has included an Undo option, but some users have said it's easy to miss.
If you want to turn off Instants, you can go into Settings, pick Content Preferences, and toggle on "Hide Instants in Inbox." This will remove the feature from your inbox and stop new Instants from showing up.
You can also unsend a photo by tapping Undo right after sending it or by deleting it from the Instants archive before the recipients see it.
Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt
Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben
Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meta Platforms am 15.05.2026
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 24'000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt kam am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende tiefrot. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag nach unten. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.