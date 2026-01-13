Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Alphabet A29798540Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Alphabet mit über 4-Bllionen-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung: Apple-Partnerschaft beflügelt die Aktie
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Ausblick: Citigroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 23:26:52

Instagram Rejects Hack Claims After Wave Of Password Reset Emails Alarms Users

Meta Platforms
501.53 CHF -2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Instagram (META) has insisted its systems were not breached after large numbers of users received unexpected emails asking them to reset their passwords.

The company said it had fixed an issue that allowed an outside party to trigger genuine password reset messages, but stressed that no internal systems were compromised and that user accounts remain secure.

That explanation has been challenged by Malwarebytes, which said the emails were linked to stolen data being traded on a hacker forum. The security firm claimed that information from 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including contact details, was being advertised for sale, though it did not provide further technical evidence. Its post on the issue has drawn millions of views online.

Malwarebytes later told the BBC it believes the reset emails were tied to this alleged data sale, with the seller claiming the material came from a leak in 2024. Other researchers are less convinced, suggesting the dataset may instead be older information scraped from public profiles in 2022.

The mixed messages have left many users confused. Instagram reiterated that the problem was limited to the misuse of its password reset feature and declined to say who was responsible for triggering the emails. While the links in the messages appear to lead to legitimate Instagram pages rather than phishing sites, the episode has unsettled users, some of whom feared they were being targeted by scammers.

Security experts continue to advise people to avoid clicking links in unsolicited emails and to change passwords directly through the app or official website, ideally with extra protection such as two-factor authentication enabled.

Tuesday, Meta closed at $631.09, down 1.69%, and is trading higher after hours at $642.74, up 1.85%, on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten