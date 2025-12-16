Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2025 23:10:20

Instagram Launches Fire TV App To Bring Reels To The Big Screen

Meta Platforms
509.90 CHF -0.85%
(RTTNews) - Instagram (META) has rolled out its first dedicated television app, allowing users to watch Reels on larger screens, as the platform looks to extend its reach beyond mobile devices.

The app has launched as a test on Amazon's Fire TV platform, with Instagram saying it plans to expand to other smart TV systems over time. The move reflects a broader push to meet users where they are increasingly consuming video content, including on televisions.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had previously indicated that a TV app was under consideration, noting that as social media viewing shifts to living room screens, platforms need to adapt. He pointed to YouTube's success on television as a clear example and acknowledged that Instagram had been late to explore the format.

The launch comes as Instagram continues to compete aggressively with TikTok and YouTube for short-form video attention. Reels has become a central focus for the company, with users spending more time on the feature, and tests underway that open the app directly into Reels rather than the traditional feed.

On the TV app, users can sign in to receive personalized Reel recommendations. Videos are also organised into themed channels such as comedy, sports, and lifestyle, offering a more curated viewing experience designed for longer, lean-back consumption.

Tuesday, META closed at $657.15, up 1.49%, and is trading after hours at $657.60, higher by 0.07%, on the NasdaqGS.

