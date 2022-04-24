Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’258 -0.4%  SPI 15’736 -0.5%  Dow 33’811 -2.8%  DAX 14’142 -2.5%  Euro 1.0333 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’840 -2.2%  Gold 1’931 -1.1%  Bitcoin 37’935 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9575 0.4%  Öl 106.2 -2.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

24.04.2022 19:42:00

InstaForex releases global update of its mobile app

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late April, international broker InstaForex released an updated version of its mobile application on Google Play. The InstaFintech Group professional development team has made the application better and more functional.

InstaForex has released a global update of its mobile application

Representatives of the company have always emphasized that timely updates of the trading platform are important because they bring traders pleasure and contribute to successful transactions. The new design of the application is just about that.
The developers have thoroughly enhanced the interface to make it even more user-friendly for our clients. For example, the fresh update makes it easier to conduct transactions. In addition, the app received widgets for displaying user balance and a separate trading panel at the bottom of the screen along with other features awaiting you in the app.

The abundance of functions of InstaForex mobile platform is multifunctional, is an important reason why so many traders choose it. By now, more than 1,000,000 users have already appreciated the application. We have no doubt that the new set of functions will gain in popularity in the market.

The company took into account the requests of users and added the possibility of partial closing of positions at the new version of the application. Now users can easily edit their transactions.

In addition, the mobile platform has a function for calculating profits and losses for each deal and real-time updating of quotes. Trading from charts has become a lot easier thanks to new features. Now users can save their settings, as well as trade from full-size charts. The updated mobile platform also allows traders to get informed about essential market events. Now everyone can turn on instant notifications that won't let you miss any news.

InstaForex is particularly proud of its large team of professional analysts. In the new version of the app, they continue to publish their useful trading recommendations and opinions on current financial events regularly.

InstaForex has also added a lot of analytical tools that can help traders build an efficient trading plan. Now traders have access to technical analysis summaries, overviews of financial indicators of companies. Notably it supports requotes when opening / closing trades. That means that in case of high volatility the price can change sharply the client will get a chance to confirm opening and closing of the position with the changed price.

The company also draws the attention of traders to the updated economic calendar which has become much more user-friendly with the new version of the application

Download the new version of the InstaForex trading platform on Google Play.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803249/InstaForex_mobile_app.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803251/InstaForex_mobile_app.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803252/InstaForex_mobile_app.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803250/InstaForex_mobile_app.jpg

InstaForex has released a global update of its mobile application

InstaForex has released a global update of its mobile application

InstaForex has released a global update of its mobile application

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instaforex-releases-global-update-of-its-mobile-app-301531494.html

SOURCE InstaForex

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.04.22 Starbucks macht gegen Gewerkschaften mobil
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
22.04.22 SMI droht Fall unter 200-Tage-Linie
22.04.22 Keyinvest 22.04.2022
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’800.59 17.51 SMIUBU
Short 13’073.33 12.57 SSMDQU
Short 13’618.98 8.01 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’258.33 22.04.2022 17:31:04
Long 11’732.79 18.57 PSSMCU
Long 11’491.13 13.62 PSSMDU
Long 10’899.52 8.25 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie: CS will offenbar Top-Manager-Positionen neu besetzen
Analysten halten Extremszenario für möglich: Goldpreis bei 31'000 US-Dollar - Bitcoin könnte mehr als eine Million US-Dollar kosten
JPMorgan-Analyst: Anleger sollten Gewinne bei US-Aktien mitnehmen
Plug Power erkennt durch Ukraine-Krieg hohe Nachfrage nach Wasserstoff - und will Marktanteil vergrössern
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Shopify-Aktie wird geteilt - Anleger zeigen sich skeptisch
Goldman Sachs-Analysten geben Ausblick: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2022 noch bewegen
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum heute
Gemini-Studie: Weltweite Akzeptanz von Bitcoin & Co. schreitet schnell voran
Wer verbirgt sich hinter der Ethereum-Technologie?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit