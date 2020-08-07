07.08.2020 07:31:00

Inspiro partners with PeopleStrong Alt for Creating Positive Employee Experiences for its Global Workforce

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiro is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider with a global network of 32,000 employees across the United States, Nicaragua, Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. They are known for integrating the best of people, technology, and operational excellence in creating a great customer experience.

However, the recent pandemic introduced new challenges and required people to work effectively as they continued to work from home. Their on-premises legacy system (HRPro for 15 years) could no longer fulfill all their requirements.

This accelerated their need to quickly identify a replacement that is future ready. That came in the form of PeopleStrong Alt as it has the ideal combination of simplicity, agility, engagement, and high ROI.

"In PeopleStrong, we found a partner that would allow us to combine our people and technology initiatives on a integrated HR platform, with a global reach, and responsive support. At the pace we are growing, we wanted a partner who will grow with us and take our employee experience to the next level," said Ms. Glendale Aldor, Vice President for HR Core Business Services at Inspiro.

Ankur Sehgal, the Regional Director at PeopleStrong added, "In these pandemic times, PeopleStrong's Mobile-first (remote work enabled) HCM solution will help Inspiro elevate their employee experience on a single unified multi-country platform."

Hazel Camacho, Vice President for Talent Acquisition in Inspiro shared, "We chose PeopleStrong over the other partners primarily because of its track record, leadership team, product features and cost effectiveness. What impressed me the most is their high level of customer-orientation, flexibility, and adaptability in supporting the nuances of our hiring operations and service requirements."

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is Asia's leading Work and HR Technology company with almost 1 million users from 350+ enterprises across industries. PeopleStrong's product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Productivity, Analytics and Platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through Asia's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

Adrian Tan
Adrian.tan@peoplestrong.com 
+65-9852-3746

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946957/PeopleStrong_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
06.08.20
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
06.08.20
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Bitcoin-Bulle bekräftigt Prognose: Die beliebteste Kryptowährung könnte auf über 100'000 Dollar klettern
Anleger verlieren Vertrauen in US-Wirtschaft: US-Dollar verliert an Wert
Uber macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Uber-Aktie gibt nachbörslich nach
GoPro mit durchwachsenen Zahlen - GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Techrally geht weiter: Facebook und Apple markieren neue Rekorde
Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Corona-Falschinformationen: Facebook löscht Trump-Video - Facebook-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen auf Talfahrt
An den asiatischen Börsen herrscht zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es geht klar nach unten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB