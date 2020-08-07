Inspiro partners with PeopleStrong Alt for Creating Positive Employee Experiences for its Global Workforce

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiro is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider with a global network of 32,000 employees across the United States, Nicaragua, Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. They are known for integrating the best of people, technology, and operational excellence in creating a great customer experience.

However, the recent pandemic introduced new challenges and required people to work effectively as they continued to work from home. Their on-premises legacy system (HRPro for 15 years) could no longer fulfill all their requirements.

This accelerated their need to quickly identify a replacement that is future ready. That came in the form of PeopleStrong Alt as it has the ideal combination of simplicity, agility, engagement, and high ROI.

"In PeopleStrong, we found a partner that would allow us to combine our people and technology initiatives on a integrated HR platform, with a global reach, and responsive support. At the pace we are growing, we wanted a partner who will grow with us and take our employee experience to the next level," said Ms. Glendale Aldor, Vice President for HR Core Business Services at Inspiro.

Ankur Sehgal, the Regional Director at PeopleStrong added, "In these pandemic times, PeopleStrong's Mobile-first (remote work enabled) HCM solution will help Inspiro elevate their employee experience on a single unified multi-country platform."

Hazel Camacho, Vice President for Talent Acquisition in Inspiro shared, "We chose PeopleStrong over the other partners primarily because of its track record, leadership team, product features and cost effectiveness. What impressed me the most is their high level of customer-orientation, flexibility, and adaptability in supporting the nuances of our hiring operations and service requirements."

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is Asia's leading Work and HR Technology company with almost 1 million users from 350+ enterprises across industries. PeopleStrong's product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Productivity, Analytics and Platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through Asia's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

