Inspiring the every day use of aerogel through innovation

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JIOS Aerogel relocates to Singapore. The world's leading high tech aerogel manufacturer has established itself in Singapore with a laboratory and office facilities. Supported by the Economic Development Board ("EDB") of the Singapore Government the business will further develop innovative aerogel applications from it's new Singapore Headquarters. The key leaders of the company, Stephen Kang, Andrew Stearns and Quek Peng Ng are now based in Singapore and committed to growing the business further and thereby boosting added value creation in Singapore. Stephen Kang commented, "Singapore is a fantastic place to grow a technology business, there are talented people, secure Intellectual Property protection and the support and guidance from EDB has been excellent in establishing the business here."

The relocation follows on from a successful fundraising inSeptember 2019, when JIOS Aerogel Ltd received an equity investment from Yuanta Asia Growth Investment LLP, with an indirect contribution from GIC Private Ltd, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Singapore. This new funding allows capacity increases in the Korean manufacturing facility and the expansion of the Singapore Research and Development Centre focussed on developing next generation aerogel applications and assisting customers commercialise applications using JIOS AeroVa aerogel powder.

About JIOS Aerogel

JIOS Aerogel is the world's leading manufacturer of silica aerogel powder. Through a patent protected manufacturing process, JIOS has dramatically lowered the cost of aerogel production, making this advanced, multi-functional material available for a myriad of industries and applications.

JIOS has already established a Joint-Venture with Armacell GMBH, to produce Armagel(TM) aerogel blankets used to provide insulation in the industrial and oil and gas sectors.

The company also provides aerogel powder to supercharge gypsum boards, to achieve A60 rating for insulation coating used on ships, to improve thermal and fire performance of EV battery cells and even to make synthetic down insulation perform just like natural down.

Armacell is a global insulation supplier with sales of EUR 610 million of insulation materials for technical equipment, including high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications.

