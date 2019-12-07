07.12.2019 06:00:00

Inspiring Stories about Children Encourages Readers to Take Action

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marilyn Siden's book Potholes in the Pavement: Inspiring Tales of Vulnerable Children ($16.49, paperback, 9781545601587; $8.99, e-book, 9781545601594), is available for purchase.

Potholes in the Pavement: Inspiring Tales of Vulnerable Children chronicles dozens of remarkable stories of children who, by all accounts have been written off by society. Yet they thrive because someone was willing to walk alongside to guide and nurture and express unconditional love with humor and grace, one child at a time.

Each chapter gives the reader a specific "takeaway" for moving forward as the hands and feet of Christ. We are all asked the same question. "What am I going to do about that?" And the answer is loud and clear. Stay alert and go into the entire world to be difference makers.

Marilyn Siden spent more than thirty-five years walking alongside vulnerable children in both California and southern Oregon. All of the stories in this book are written from her first-hand experience. Marilyn is married with four children and twelve grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Potholes in the Pavement: Inspiring Tales of Vulnerable Children is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

