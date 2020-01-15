+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 14:39:00

InspireHUB Releases The 2020 Future Of Apps White Paper

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InspireHUB Inc. announced the release of the company's latest white paper, "The 2020 Future of Apps: The Merging World of Digital Experiences." The 2020 white paper discusses the maturation of Progressive Web Apps (PWA) and how the latest intelligent technologies are blurring digital experiences in surprising ways.

InspireHUB's latest white paper helps executive leaders leverage significant changes in technology to build digital experiences FAST, including apps, portals, hubs, intranets, extranets and more. As we enter 2020, consumers are demanding hyper-personalized digital experiences that are secure and seamless regardless of the device they are using. The maturation of Progressive Web Apps (PWA) and the latest intelligent technologies are blurring digital experiences in surprising ways.

"As we enter 2020, consumers are demanding hyper-personalized digital experiences that are secure and seamless regardless of the device they are using and the impact on the app market as we know it is significant," explained Karolyn Hart, Founder of InspireHUB.

The RSA's 2019 Current State of Cybercrime white paper states that "70% of fraudulent transactions originated in the mobile channel in 2018." It also reveals that fraud from mobile apps has increased by 680% since 2015.

"What we know for certain is that in order to thrive, businesses and marketers with diverse audiences must provide a digital experience that is personal, accessible, and most importantly, secure," cautions Hart. "91% of users say they likely won't use a company again after experiencing a breach. We know that 60% of small companies close within six months of being hacked. This landscape has fueled a powerful digital transformation for all digital experiences, including apps."

The white paper also provides case studies and useful resources on the transition being experienced with app technologies and offers insights into how the largest technology companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Samsung and even Apple are advancing Progressive Web App Technology.

The free white paper is available for download at www.inspirehub.com/whitepaper.

About InspireHUB Inc. - InspireHUB is the creator of the IHUBApp, an award-winning Digital Experience Platform that reduces the risk of critical information being missed and allows you to build solutions that are personal, accessible, and most importantly, secure. Build apps, hubs, portals, intranets, extranets, or more! Our proprietary suite of tools will elevate your digital experience above the noise. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com 

