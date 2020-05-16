Inspired eLearning Named a Winner Four Times in the 26th Annual Communicator Awards

SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards have officially been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

Inspired eLearning was recognized with two awards of excellence in the Individual-Training category for Security Awareness Essentials (Security Awareness Basics) and Tales From CPU City: Tailgating, one award of excellence in the Craft Categories-Use of Animation for Tales From CPU City: Tailgating, and one award of distinction in the Individual-Training for Online Video for USB Baiting: Don't Take the Bait.

"We are proud to have been recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for the third year in a row," said Kyle Metcalf, CEO of Inspired eLearning. "Continuing to win such prestigious awards shows our design team's dedication to producing excellent, high-quality content."

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

"We are extremely proud to recognize the work received in the 26th Annual Communicator Awards. This class of entries embodies the best of the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry" noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA. She added, "On behalf of the Academy, I'd like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity."

Inspired eLearning has been recognized as the most awarded security awareness training provider in both 2018 and 2019, and is on track to earn the title again in 2020 by taking home 31 awards so far this year.

For a full list of Inspired eLearning's awards, visit: https://inspiredelearning.com/about-us/awards-recognition

About The Communicator Awards:

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Tinder, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

For more information about the Communicator Awards, please visit https://www.communicatorawards.com/

About Inspired eLearning:

Inspired eLearning delivers powerful enterprise-level security awareness education and anti-phishing software to organizations of all shapes and sizes. Their award-winning courses combine high-quality content and simulations that delight employees and provide organizations with the educational reinforcement tools they need to adopt practicable cybersecurity habits. Inspired eLearning's courses and videos are produced by an in-house team of highly experienced instructional designers and multimedia developers who use the latest methodologies in adult learning theory to create compelling content, making Inspired eLearning's security awareness platform the most effective and most awarded in the industry.



