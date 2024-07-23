Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Inspire Medical Systems Aktie
23.07.2024

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Countrywide Reimbursement in France

Inspire Medical Systems
142.76 USD -0.70%
MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced today the publication of the reimbursement of Inspire therapy in France.

"We are thrilled to offer our clinically proven treatment option for moderate to severe OSA to patients and physicians in France,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "Inspire therapy is backed by a strong body of evidence and years of clinical experience demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our therapy.”

Inspire therapy received European Conformity Marking for commercialization in Europe in 2010. Since that time, the company’s approach has been to secure reimbursement in targeted countries prior to commencing commercialization efforts. Inspire has already established reimbursement in many key European countries, and the addition of full reimbursement in France expands the market opportunity as France is the second largest OSA market in Europe. The approval in France provides reimbursement consistent with other European and global markets.

"Thanks to the reimbursement of Inspire therapy by the French Social Security, sleep physicians now have a new therapeutic option for patients with untreated OSA,” said Andreas Henke, Executive Vice President, Managing Director Europe.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com or www.inspiresleep.fr.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to commercialize Inspire therapy in France. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions "Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


