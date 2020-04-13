Insperity Announces Changes to Recruiting Services Program to Support Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced changes to its Recruiting Services program in a continuous effort to support small and medium-sized businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis. The changes consist of fee-inclusive and flat-rate options for recruiting services, as well as outplacement services for worksite employees due to layoffs. These changes will be in effect until at least June 30, 2020.

"As we take care of our clients during this challenging time, we continue to identify ways we can help ease the burdens they face and make a difference in the success of their business,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. "This disruption from the pandemic is affecting small business clients in different ways as many are faced with laying off long-term trusted employees, while some are experiencing a surge requiring additional staff. We are taking proactive steps to help reduce recruiting-related expenses through fee-inclusive and flat-rate programs for our client base that need to increase staff, including the health care, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, distribution/logistics, information technology and manufacturing sectors. In addition, we have chosen to provide outplacement services free of charge to help cushion the emotional strain for both business owners and employees facing uncertainty from necessary layoffs.”

With these changes, Workforce Optimization® and Workforce SynchronizationTM clients, which are part of Insperity’s full-service HR offering, receive recruiting services at no additional cost but are responsible for external costs such as advertising fees; skills-based, cognitive and personality assessments; and background checks. Workforce AccelerationTM and Workforce AdministrationTM clients that utilize Insperity’s comprehensive traditional payroll and human capital management (HCM) solution pay a reduced flat rate for all direct hire requisitions but are responsible for external costs such as advertising fees; skills-based, cognitive and personality assessments; and background checks.

Companies that are not Workforce Optimization, Workforce Synchronization, Workforce Acceleration or Workforce Administration clients that come on board during the designated time period may also take advantage of Insperity’s offer of reduced flat rate recruiting services including advertising costs, but such clients will be responsible for other external costs such as skills-based, cognitive and personality assessments; and background checks.

Insperity is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with clients and employees in the unfortunate circumstance of layoffs and the resulting emotional challenges. This is one of the most difficult decisions a business owner has make, and it takes a devastating toll on employees. Insperity will help ease these burdens by continuing to support these individuals during such a trying time. The company is offering free outplacement services that include resume assistance, digital footprint assessments and job-application tips. In addition, Insperity will help match individuals with job openings at other client companies where possible.

Additional steps Insperity has taken to support clients and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

Formation of the Insperity Business Continuity Support Team, which is comprised of professionals from human resources, finance, regulatory and other disciplines to help clients quickly and effectively make operational changes and obtain critical resources to help navigate through the current health and economic crises.

Direct advice and guidance to clients from Paul Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer, via a video message that discusses the importance of being a leader, taking care of your people, Insperity initiatives, and more.

A series of weekly webinars to help businesses through these uncertain times. The webinars cover a variety of topics such as COVID-19 related updates, what Insperity is doing to support clients, considerations and actions for businesses to take, and answers to frequently asked questions.

A dedicated COVID-19 resource section on the Insperity Premier TM platform, an industry-leading cloud-based HCM system, as well as through Insperity’s traditional employment-focused HR Resource Center, with up-to-date information related to the pandemic.

platform, an industry-leading cloud-based HCM system, as well as through Insperity’s traditional employment-focused HR Resource Center, with up-to-date information related to the pandemic. A variety of resources on the Insperity website, including video messaging related to the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program, important links, relevant blogs, and valuable information and guidelines.

Insperity remains fully operational as a result of its well-documented business continuity plan and the company’s advanced remote capabilities. Both strategies allow Insperity to continue to serve its clients without interruption. In addition, Insperity is equipped to monitor and assist with the safety of team members so that they too may continue to serve clients and their employees without disruption. The plan was most recently successfully implemented during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, one of the worst natural disasters in the U.S., and Insperity employees are equipped to respond accordingly should the impacts of COVID-19 worsen. Insperity’s emergency planning team continues to closely monitor both the spread of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding the situation.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005008/en/