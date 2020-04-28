+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 02:46:00

Insilico Medicine enters into a collaboration research with Astellas Pharma Inc. to apply novel generative artificial intelligence system for a conventionally challenging target family

TSUKUBA, Japan, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine has announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to utilize Insilico Medicine's novel generative artificial intelligence technology aimed at accelerating development of candidates against a conventionally challenging target family. This collaboration builds on AI platform developed by Insilico Medicine and will apply Astellas' expertise in drug discovery. 

"Astellas is at the forefront of innovation in drug discovery and is seen as a leader in developing and acquiring new emerging technology. This collaboration will exploit the capabilities of our entire generative chemistry platform which experienced exponential increases in performance and quality over the past few years. We are very happy to collaborate with some of the most intelligent and sophisticated scientists in the world on a very interesting target which, has no known examples to learn from, and our platform utilizing meta learning, zero-shot generative reinforcement learning, and genetic algorithms, holds a lot of promise," Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Insilico Medicine will receive an upfront payment and milestones. Insilico Medicine will closely collaborate with Astellas, which will synthesize, optimize and characterize the molecules generated using artificial intelligence. 

"We are excited to collaborate with Astellas' experienced drug discovery team in applying our state-of-the-art AI technologies in molecular generation for this high-value previously challenging target family. Insilico Medicine is a world leader in artificial intelligence for drug discovery and the original inventor of the many approaches. We believe that this collaboration with one of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies will help deliver the much needed drugs to the patients sooner," said Jimmy Yen-Chu Lin, PhD, CEO of Insilico Medicine Taiwan.

Earlier this year, Insilico Medicine's generative chemistry technology was highlighted by the MIT Technology Review as a breakthrough of 2020, and is actively used to generate novel chemistry for the key SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

About Astellas Pharma Inc.
http://www.astellas.com/en

About Insilico Medicine
Since 2014 Insilico Medicine is focusing on generative models, reinforcement learning (RL), and other modern machine learning techniques for the generation of new molecular structures with the specified parameters, generation of synthetic biological data, target identification, and prediction of clinical trials outcomes. Recently, Insilico Medicine secured $37 million in series B funding. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine raised over $52 million, published over 80 peer-reviewed papers, applied for over 25 patents, and received multiple industry awards.

Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contact
For further information, images or interviews, please contact:
ai@insilico.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160531/Insilico_Medicine_Infographic.jpg

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 338.70
5.02 %
CS Group 8.10
4.57 %
UBS Group 9.47
4.13 %
CieFinRichemont 54.34
4.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 297.80
3.76 %
Sika 162.35
0.84 %
Swisscom 514.80
0.74 %
Roche Hldg G 349.50
0.59 %
Givaudan 3’256.00
-0.18 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
27.04.20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
27.04.20
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
Boeing bläst Milliardendeal mit Embraer ab - Aktie gibt ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. An den US-Börsen geht es nach dem Wochenende bergauf. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB