22.05.2020 06:00:00

Insigniam Founding Partner Nathan Owen Rosenberg Interviews Brent Gleeson on Leaning Into Adversity: How to Build Grit and Resilience Like a Navy Seal

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insigniam's co-founding partner, Nathan Owen Rosenberg, interviewed Brent Gleeson, a Navy SEAL combat veteran, in a live session led by Big Think. The pair discussed being resilient in times of hardship and how characters can be revealed and strengthened by adversity. 

Brent Gleeson is a Navy SEAL combat veteran who has applied his discipline and lessons from the battlefield to become an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, and recognized speaker on topics such as leadership, building high-performance teams, organizational culture and transformation, and resilience. Taking these lessons in the business world, Mr. Gleeson founded his leadership and management consulting firm, TakingPoint Leadership.

Nathan Owen Rosenberg is a founding partner of Insigniam, where he has led organizational transformations for breakthrough business results with more than 70,000 people. Prior to founding Insigniam, Mr. Rosenberg served as chief executive of four corporations. He too has a background in military service, serving as an officer and aviation in the United States Navy as a young man. He later served as the executive support officer to the Secretary of Defense and national security advisor to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader.

"Insigniam is a valuable partner to Big Think and we look forward to ongoing collaborations," said Victoria Montgomery Brown, CEO of Big Think, the educational webinar series for individuals and organizations.

For over 30 years, Insigniam has consulted with large, complex organizations in generating breakthroughs in strategic results: top-line growth, strategy implementation, improving profitability, strategic innovation, and cultural transformation. Insigniam pioneered the fields of organizational transformation and strategy innovation by marrying breakthrough performance and innovation, creating services and solutions that are unparalleled in their potency to quickly create dramatic growth and market leadership. Clients have documented, in aggregate, more than 50x ROI in results considered critical and essential to the success of their enterprises. Offices are located in Southern California, Paris, and Philadelphia.

 

SOURCE Insigniam

