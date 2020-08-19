19.08.2020 21:00:00

InsightSquared Names Todd Abbott CEO

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightSquared, a leading provider of revenue intelligence solutions, today announced it has appointed Todd Abbott as chief executive officer. Fred Shilmover has transitioned to the role of President and will continue to serve as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

Abbott brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing and operational excellence to the role. He joined InsightSquared in December of last year following leadership executive roles with Cisco, Avaya and, most recently, Mitel. His experience scaling global businesses, in combination with leading large go-to-market organizations, helped ensure a smooth, successful integration of the Olono team, technology and business.

"Since joining InsightSquared, Todd has shown exceptional leadership in advancing our vision, delivering greater value to customers and driving a new direction for the company. With the integration of Olono now complete, we are a fundamentally different company than we were a year ago. It's the perfect time for him to become our next chief executive officer and shape the next phase of our journey," said Shilmover.

As a chief revenue officer for 25+ years, Abbott is well versed on the vexing issues our customers face in driving improvements to their sales processes. He is committed to equipping customers with the insight, agility and predictability they need to transform their sales processes to manage successfully through times of disruption as well as economic growth.

"InsightSquared is changing the way revenue leaders manage their pipelines, coach reps, improve sales processes and forecast the business, and it all starts with a level of analytics I used to dream of as a sales leader. Instead of static dashboards, our customers get real-time, machine learning-driven insights that identify exactly what a winning deal looks like, where individual deals go off track and how to adapt," said Abbott. "Fred has established an incredible foundation on which to build the company's future, and I'm honored to succeed him and carry out the next chapter." 

To learn more about InsightSquared's Revenue Intelligence Platform, visit www.insightsquared.com.

Todd Abbott named InsightSquared CEO

Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

