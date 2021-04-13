|
Insights on the Wound Dressings Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Advancis Medical and Coloplast Among Others
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Dressings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wound Dressings estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Wound Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- 3M
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Advancis Medical
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast A/S
- Convatec Group Plc
- Dermarite Industries, Llc
- Deroyal Industries, Inc.
- Hollister Incorporated.
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ujqr4
