Insights on the Vitamin D Global Market to 2026 - New Product Launches by Key Players Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global vitamin D market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global vitamin D market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on vitamin D market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on vitamin D market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vitamin D market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vitamin D market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing inclination towards dietary supplements across the globe is on the rise tremendously owing to the increasing lifestyle-related diseases that are likely to have a positive impact on the market
  • Incidences of osteoporosis and osteomalacia
  • Increasing cases of malnourishment in children

2) Restraints

  • Few regulatory standards on the use of vitamin D

3) Opportunities

  • The key players operating in this market focusing on new product launches create growth opportunities for the global vitamin D

What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vitamin D market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vitamin D market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vitamin D market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Vitamin D Market Highlights
2.2. Vitamin D Market Projection
2.3. Vitamin D Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Vitamin D Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vitamin D Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Analog
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vitamin D Market

4. Vitamin D Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Vitamin D Market by Analog
5.1. Vitamin D2
5.2. Vitamin D3

6. Global Vitamin D Market by Form
6.1. Dry
6.2. Liquid

7. Global Vitamin D Market by Application
7.1. Functional Food & Beverage
7.2. Personal Care
7.3. Pharma
7.4. Other Applications

8. Global Vitamin D Market by Region 2020-2026
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Vitamin D Market by Analog
8.1.2. North America Vitamin D Market by Form
8.1.3. North America Vitamin D Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Vitamin D Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Vitamin D Market by Analog
8.2.2. Europe Vitamin D Market by Form
8.2.3. Europe Vitamin D Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Vitamin D Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Vitamin D Market by Analog
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Vitamin D Market by Form
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Vitamin D Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Vitamin D Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Vitamin D Market by Analog
8.4.2. RoW Vitamin D Market by Form
8.4.3. RoW Vitamin D Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Vitamin D Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vitamin D Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Mckinley Resources Inc
9.2.2. New Gen Pharma Inc
9.2.3. Kingdom Nutrition Inc.
9.2.4. Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
9.2.5. Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd
9.2.6. Taizhou Haisheng Chemical Industry Limited Company
9.2.7. Dishman Group
9.2.8. Fermenta Biotech Limited
9.2.9. Zhejiang Xinhecheng Company Limited
9.2.10. Zhejiang Garden Bio

