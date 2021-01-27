SMI 10’904 -0.6%  SPI 13’537 -0.6%  Dow 30’595 -1.1%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0761 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’846 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26’501 -8.2%  Dollar 0.8880 0.1%  Öl 56.1 -0.1% 
27.01.2021 19:30:00

Insights on the Unified Network Management Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Avaya, CA Technologies and Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Network Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Unified Network Management Market to Reach $29.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Network Management estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Tech and Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR

The Unified Network Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

Retail and Consumer Goods Segment to Record 21.2% CAGR

In the global Retail and Consumer Goods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Alcatel-Lucent SA
  • Avaya, Inc.
  • CA Technologies, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Dell EMC
  • Ericsson AB
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Unified Network Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

