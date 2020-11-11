SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’421 0.9%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’878 0.9%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 43.9 4.6% 

11.11.2020 00:15:00

Insights on the Travel Technologies Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amadeus IT Group, Dolphin Dynamics and Lemax Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Travel Technologies estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.

GDS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airline and Hospitality IT Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

The Travel Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Amadeus IT Group SA
  • Dolphin Dynamics Ltd.
  • ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.
  • Experts Travel Services (Tunisia)
  • Fourth Dimension Software
  • Lemax, Inc.
  • mTrip
  • Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sabre Corporation
  • Technoheaven Consultancy Pvt., Ltd.
  • Tramada Systems Pty., Ltd.
  • TravelCarma
  • Travelport, LP
  • Trip Solutions Ltd.
  • wbe. travel

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Travel Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

