Insights on the Targeted Therapeutics Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Novartis Among Others

31.07.2021 00:30:00
DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global targeted therapeutics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall value (US$ Mn) of the global targeted therapeutics market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2017-2019 as historical years, 2020 as the base year, and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global targeted therapeutics market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global targeted therapeutics market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global targeted therapeutics market.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global targeted therapeutics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global targeted therapeutics market. The next section of the global targeted therapeutics market report highlights the USPs, which include disease prevalence and incidence rate of cancer, clinical trial pipeline analysis, key industry events, and impact of COVID-19 on the global targeted therapeutics market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global targeted therapeutics market. Key players operating in the global targeted therapeutics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global targeted therapeutics market report.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What is the sales/revenue generated by the global targeted therapeutics market across all the regions during the forecast period?
- What are the key trends in the global targeted therapeutics market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?
- Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2031 and which application will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Targeted Therapeutics Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Cancer Prevalence and Incidence Rate by Key Region
5.2. Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis
5.3. Key Industry Events
5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Global Targeted Therapeutics Market
6. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.1.1. Angiogenesis Inhibitors
6.3.1.2. HER-2 Targeted Agents
6.3.1.3. Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.2. Small Molecule
6.3.2.1. Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
6.3.2.2. mTOR Inhibitors
6.3.2.3. PARP Inhibitors
6.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Breast Cancer
7.3.2. Colorectal Cancer
7.3.3. Leukemia
7.3.4. Lung Cancer
7.3.5. Lymphoma
7.3.6. Multiple Sclerosis
7.3.7. Renal Cancer
7.3.8. Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration
7.3.9. Others
7.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
8.3.3. Online Pharmacies
8.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel
9. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
10. North America Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Pacific Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Sanofi
15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.1.2. Financial Overview
15.2.1.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.1.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc
15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.2.2. Financial Overview
15.2.2.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.2.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.2.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.3.2. Financial Overview
15.2.3.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.3.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.3.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.4. Merck & Co., Inc.
15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.4.2. Financial Overview
15.2.4.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.4.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.4.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.5. Novartis AG
15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.5.2. Financial Overview
15.2.5.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.5.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.5.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.6. Merck KGaA
15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.6.2. Financial Overview
15.2.6.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.6.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.7. Pfizer Inc.
15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.7.2. Financial Overview
15.2.7.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.7.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.7.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.8.2. Financial Overview
15.2.8.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.8.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.9. AstraZeneca
15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.9.2. Financial Overview
15.2.9.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.9.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.10. Seagen, Inc.
15.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.10.2. Financial Overview
15.2.10.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.10.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.10.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.11. Bayer AG
15.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.11.2. Financial Overview
15.2.11.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.11.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.11.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.12. Amgen, Inc.
15.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.12.2. Financial Overview
15.2.12.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.12.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.12.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
15.2.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.13.2. Financial Overview
15.2.13.3. Product Portfolio
15.2.13.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.13.5. SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uphg25
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-targeted-therapeutics-global-market-to-2031---featuring-sanofi-takeda-pharmaceutical-and-novartis-among-others-301345255.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
