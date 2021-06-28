SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’283 -0.4%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0971 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’976 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
28.06.2021 23:45:00

Insights on the Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Block Imaging International, Dre Medical and GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refurbished Medical Equipment estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Patient Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Refurbished Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Defibrillators Segment to Record 10.2% CAGR

In the global Defibrillators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$551.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

  • Agito Medical A/S
  • Block Imaging International, Inc.
  • Dre Medical
  • EverX Pty Ltd.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Soma Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98ulvv


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-refurbished-medical-equipment-global-market-to-2027---featuring-block-imaging-international-dre-medical-and-ge-healthcare-among-others-301321206.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

