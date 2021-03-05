Insights on the Photo Printing and Merchandise Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photo printing and merchandise market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Photo printing and merchandise refer to various personalized gifting and decoration solutions on which photographs are printed. Some of the commonly used products include printed cards, calendars, canvases, keyrings, cushions, mugs, t-shirts, and clocks. They are usually manufactured using the dye-sublimation process, in which the printed dye is infused with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper on the object. This process creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting images and results. These products are also used by organizations for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among consumers.



Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras is driving the market growth. These portable devices offer enhanced flexibility and customizability to the photo editors and merchandise vendors, thereby enabling them to provide innovative printing and merchandise solutions to the consumers. In line with this, the increasing preference among millennials and enterprises for personalized and corporate gifting has enhanced the demand for photo printing and merchandise.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition prints, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used for creating 3D prints with an illusion of depth on the merchandise. Other factors, including increasing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global photo printing and merchandise market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Card Factory, Cimpress NV, Digitalab Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Shutterfly Inc. and Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)



